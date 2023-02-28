Here is everything you need to know about the UK Start Time for UFC 285, including the Early Prelims, Prelims and Main Card.

UFC 285 is set to be one of the biggest events of the year for the top MMA promotion, with Jon Jones set to make his historic return to the octagon for the first time since 2020, but what is the start time of the event for fans to watch in the UK?

As is usually the case, fans in the United Kingdom will need to be aware that if they want to see all of the action on the night itself live, then they will be staying up until the very early morning.

We’ll go through all three of the start times that fans need to be cognizant of in this article, specifically the Early Prelims, Prelims and Main Card.

UFC 285 UK Time

The official UFC.com site notes that the Early Prelims for UFC 285 are scheduled to be starting at around 11:15 PM GMT on Saturday, March 4th 2023.

The Prelims for the event are then scheduled to be airing at around 1:00 AM GMT on Sunday, March 5th 2023.

Finally, the Main Card is scheduled to be starting at around 3:00 AM GMT on Sunday, Match 5th, 2023, meaning that the event will likely end at around 5:30 to 6:00 AM GMT.

It’s worth noting that the Prelims and Main Card timings are an estimate, as due to the nature of combat sports, it all depends on how long the bouts on the Early Prelims actually go. If every bout on the Early Prelims ends up going to the judge’s scorecards, then there is a chance the Prelims and Main Card may be pushed back slightly.

Who is fighting at UFC 285?

As noted, there are a number of big bouts set to take place on the fight card with Jones in the main event, and they are as follows (correct as of Tuesday, February 28th 2023):

Early Prelims

Kamuela Kirk vs Esteban Ribovics - Lightweight bout

Da’mon Blackshear vs Farid Basharat - Bantamweight bout

Jessica Penne vs Tabatha Ricci - Women's Strawweight bout

Mana Martinez vs Cameron Saaiman - Bantamweight bout

Ian Machado Garry vs Song Kenan - Welterweight bout

Prelims

Julian Marquez vs Marc-Andre Barriault - Middleweight bout

Viviane Araujo vs Amanda Ribas - Women's Flyweight bout

Derek Brunson vs Dricus Du Plessis - Middleweight bout

Cody Garbrandt vs Trevin Jones - Bantamweight bout

Main Card

Bo Nickal vs Jamie Pickett - Middleweight bout

Mateusz Gamrot vs Jalin Turner - Lightweight bout

Geoff Neal vs Shavkat Rakhmonov - Welterweight bout

Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso - UFC Women's Flyweight Championship bout

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane - UFC Heavyweight Championship Main Event bout

