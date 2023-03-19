Leon Edwards settled the score seemingly once and for all with his decision victory over Kamaru Usman last night at UFC 286.

A packed O2 Arena watched the two battle, with this being the third fight between the two welterweights, and it was the Brit who won via unanimous decision after five gruelling rounds.

A highlight of the fight, however, was the toughness of Usman and the solidness of his chin, after he managed to shrug off and take a brutal knee from the champion.

The two exchanged blows when suddenly Edwards struck Usman with the knee, a shot that would knock most people to the floor, however, the Nigerian barely moved, slightly wobbling for a short time afterwards.

Video: Kamaru Usman shakes off huge knee from Leon Edwards

The history of Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman

In the past, the two have met twice, with Usman the victor in the first bout – a unanimous decision back in 2015. Adding to that, the most notable bout between the two came last August. A seemingly beaten Edwards looked down-and-out going into the fifth and final round, he then called on a shot from the ‘Gods’ knocking the then champion out cold.

Edwards became only the second British UFC champion that night, following in Michael Bisping’s footsteps, who was the first champion from these shores, gaining the title way back in 2016.

Saturday night was a less eventful affair, but entertaining nonetheless, with Edwards retaining his title. Whether the two will fight again in a fourth bout is still unknown, but rumours have begun circulating already, with names such as highly rated Khamzat Chimaev being tipped to face Edwards next. Edwards has also mentioned Jorge Masvidal as a potential opponent.

When interviewed after the bout, Edwards’ opponent Kamaru Usman spoke with grace, praising his opponent, telling UFC commentator Daniel Cormier: “He put on a hell of a game plan. I have always given him props for everything he has been able to accomplish. Just like me, he’s a brother, like myself, and much respect. A hell of a guy, a great champion. London, what do you say?”

Despite being the challenger in the fight, Kamaru Usman was the heavy favourite to score the win against Leon Edwards. Before his first loss to the Brit, Usman held the welterweight title for over three years, during which he was able to defend it five times.

What is next for Leon Edwards?

Additionally, current UFC lightweight Islam Makhachev stated his desire to fight Edwards next and even named a time and date for that potential bout: “I want Leon next, October in Abu Dhabi.”

However, Dana White has already said that the next assignment for Edwards will be a date with Colby Covington. Covington has even tweeted about that looming fight: “See you in July @Leon_edwardsmma."

Watch this space!