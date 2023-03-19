Kamaru Usman’s attempts to antagonise Leon Edwards left him unfazed prior to the latter’s successful defence of his welterweight title at UFC 286 last night.

Usman walked right up to Edwards to intimidate him, before the Briton made a gun with his hand and started firing, reminding the Nigerian of that headshot the last time they shared the Octagon together.

Coined as one of the greatest MMA moments of all time, Edwards was referencing his miraculous come from behind head kick knockout to take the belt from Usman in their first rematch at UFC 278 back in August of last year.

The impressive swagger of Edwards was a testament to his growth as a fighter, oozing newfound confidence that even Usman could not dismantle.

Videos: Leon Edwards' ice-cold gesture before Kamaru Usman fight

One Twitter user said: “This was cold. Kamaru [Usman] always talks about feeding off body language, and he clearly loves breaking people in there. He didn’t get that at all this time round. Was in there with a different guy tonight, Leon never backed down from him once.”

Another said: “That was such a cool moment, especially in contrast to the 2nd fight when Leon was staring out the cage and facing away.”

A third user was unimpressed, concluding: “Continuing to milk the ‘headshot dead’ immediately after his majority declaration win wasn’t the best look though.”

What happened at UFC 286 between Edwards and Usman?

Edwards bested Usman in an enticing bout to retain his welterweight title. He nullified his opponent's aggression and attempts to grapple with relative ease and was ecstatic when the judges announced his victory on home soil.

The noise from the crowd throughout was deafening, while anticipation grew throughout the evening as celebrities filtered into the sold-out arena for the historic event, including snooker star Ronnie O’Sullivan and actors Jared Leto, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Tom Holland.

The first sighting of Edwards on the night triggered rapturous noise as the big screen showed the champion arriving at the arena to the theme of Eye of the Tiger – a song synonymous with the Rocky boxing movie franchise.

It was a spectacle that neither fighter underestimated, bringing us an entertaining fight coupled with equally entertaining theatrics in the preludes to raise stakes just that little bit higher.