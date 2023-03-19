British UFC fighter Sam Patterson continued to fight one minute after being knocked out by Yanal Ashmoz at UFC 286 last night.

Patterson was one of the fighters to watch, with the upcoming MMA fighter touted to put on a good show in his home country. The Englishman was making his debut on a UFC card, after previously being unbeaten in his last 10 fights in different promotions.

However, Patterson's debut didn't go to plan after being knocked out by the unbeaten Israeli fighter Yanal Ashmoz within 75 seconds.

The 26-year-old attempted a low kick to Ashmoz’s leg, which the Israeli fighter caught, before knocking his opponent to the ground with a brutal shot. This then led to him unleashing several punches to ground and pound his opponent unconscious. Referee Marc Goddard was slow to stop the fight, with Patterson out the moment Ashmoz landed his first strike.

Video: Sam Patterson stopped at UFC 286

As Ashmoz celebrated his first win in his UFC career, Patterson struggled to stand up and started to grapple the UFC medical staff along with Goddard.

The UFC broadcasting team including Jon Anik and Michael Bisping both agreed that the fight should have been stopped sooner.

In the post-fight interview, Ashmoz agreed with many that the fight should have been stopped earlier, but said it's his job to continue fighting until the referee calls the fight to end.

Ashmoz said: “You know the guy [Patterson] was out man, he was moving a little bit but he [Goddard] could have stopped that before eating the shots.

“Every shot I land I open his face. I mean if you could have stopped that, why not? He’s the referee so it’s his decision.

Video: UFC fighter continues to fight despite fight being over

“I watched him after that, he had a hard time to stand up, and I know it was serious you know, he got good shots.”

Patterson was signed to the UFC by Dana White after his Contender Series win in 2022. The 26-year-old is still young and the fighter from Watford will hope he will have another chance to step into the Octagon and this time change the result from what was seen last night.