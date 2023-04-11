New fan footage has emerged of Alex Pereira's son moments after Israel Adesanya knocked out his dad.

Adesanya reclaimed his middleweight championship by beating long-time rival Alex Pereira on Saturday night in his first win against the Brazilian, after failing on three previous occasions.

After such a vital victory, Adesanya chose to celebrate by going after Pereira's son, who was sat close by in the crowd.

What's the beef between Adesanya and Pereira's son?

Back in 2017, Adesanya and Pereira fought once again, but that time it was in a kickboxing matchup in Brazil.

After defeating Adesanya, Pereira's son Alessandro rushed into the ring seemingly to join his dad in the celebrations.

Instead, he lay on the floor next to Adesanya, imitating him being knocked out and mocking him for his loss.

We can assure you that the Nigerian did not forget it.

We all saw the hilarious celebrations from Adesanya in the Octagon, but fan footage has now emerged of the reaction to this from Pereira's son.

Live reaction of Alex Pereira's son to the knockout

As his dad lands a knee to the chest of Adesanya, Pereira's son was seen to be jumping for joy in amongst the crowd. This was short-lived, however.

After The Last Stylebender knocked out Pereira in sublime fashion, released fan footage at the event shows the latter's son frozen like a statue in disbelief at what he just witnessed.

Not being able to handle it, he turned his back on the fighters as Izzy performed his ice-cold "the hunter becomes the hunted" celebration on his dad laying motionless on the floor.

Adesanya then turned his attention to Pereira's kid, singling him out by pointing at him from in the Octagon and collapsing on the floor in mimicking fashion, mocking the young boy who did the same to him back in 2017.

Although we the fans savoured every moment of this petty, karma filled celebration, it appears Pereira's son did not even see it!

The footage shows him cowering in the crowd with his arms around his head not being able to face looking at the man who just knocked out his father.

Even if he did not see it on the night, there is no doubt he would have seen it plenty of times by now as the clip is doing the rounds on social media.

After seeing this new fan footage emerge, many have been quick to feel sorry for Pereira's son and criticise Adesanya's pettiness.

"The most classless celebration in sports. The undisputed world middleweight champ beefing with a 10-year-old for disrespecting him when he was 5," said one Twitter user.

Other fans are loving the drama and think Pereira's son got what he deserved.

Either way, we hope to see this rivalry continue both inside and outside the Octagon.