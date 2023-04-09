Israel Adesanya produced a spectacular knockout victory over Alex Pereira at UFC 287 last night, but it is his post-fight celebrations that have stolen the headlines.

The win will bring so much joy and relief with it for the Nigerian as he had failed to get the better of Pereira on three previous occasions, twice in kickboxing and once at UFC 281 back in November last year.

It has been quite the rivalry between these two, stretching back to 2016 when Pereira was victorious in a kickboxing bout over Adesanya. A lot was riding on this fight, and spectators could see how much the challenger wanted it.

Israel Adesanya knocks out Alex Pereira

The incredible knockout came in the second round.

Adesanya had his back to the cage before he unleashed two crunching blows with his right hand, sending Pereira to the canvas.

Adesanya's celebration, while the Brazilian was still unconscious, was cold. The arrow celebration was performed, with the victor aiming the imaginary arrows at his down opponent's head. Three arrows - perhaps, one for each loss he had suffered at the hands of Pereira.

Now, fan footage has emerged of the post-fight celebrations and it makes the whole moment look so cold.

What did Adesanya say after UFC 287?

Adesanya's post-fight comments show just how much the victory meant to him.

"I hope every one of you can feel this level of happiness for one time in your life," said Adesanya. "But guess what - you'll never feel this level of happiness if you don't go for something in your life. When they knock you down, if you stay down, you will never get that resolve.

"Fortify your mind and feel this level of happiness. I'm blessed to feel this again and again and again."

The celebration was quite something. A lifeless Pereira checked over by the referee and a medic while Adesanya unleashed the three arrows must be the coldest celebration we've ever seen. One official even ushered the new champion out of the cage to ensure nothing else happened.

The passionate comments after the fight shows how much he had put into this victory. It was a win for perseverance and a never give up attitude. Adesanya can hold the title proudly, knowing he finally overcame his kryptonite.