Israel Adesanya got his revenge on long-time rival Alex Pereira last night in their UFC 287 middleweight title match-up by beating him via KO in the second round to reclaim his middleweight championship.

This was Adesanya’s first win against Pereira, failing to beat him on three previous occasions, two in kickboxing back in 2016 and 2017 respectively, and then again at UFC 281 back in November of last year.

However, it was The Last Stylebender’s celebration antics that got everybody talking.

Israel Adesanya's celebrations after UFC 287

After demonstrating his visual metaphor of “the hunter becomes the hunted” by imitating a bow and arrow being shot at his competitor, Adesanya went on to point to someone in the crowd before dropping down to the floor.

It turns out that Adesanya was fully flexing on Alex Pereira’s son with this celebration, by re-enacting what Pereira’s son Alessandro had done in the ring when his dad was celebrating his kickboxing win over Adesanya back in 2017.

Israel Adesanya's beef with Alex Pereira's son

In the post-fight press conference, Adesanya was asked about his taunt towards Pereira’s son: “I’m petty, bro. I remember the first time [Pereira] knocked me out in Brazil, and his son came into the ring and then started to lie dead next to me.”

He went on to say: “But then, yeah, I looked for his kid, and I pointed at him, and I saw him, and I was like, hey, hey, hey, [motions like he fell] just to remind him.”

As expected, MMA fans took to Twitter to discuss Adesanya’s clowning of Pereira’s son, and they were not disappointed.

One user commented: “THE GET BACK HAS NO EXPIRY DATE,” while another tweeted: “The pettiness is elite.”

It appears that most people are loving the jaw-dropping drama, but others are not entirely impressed.

One fan on Twitter rationalised last night’s events while most others got caught up in the spectacle, by saying: “Bro is in his mid 30s having beef with a kid that mocked him when he was like 8.”

The drama didn’t fail to deliver, and has even got fans hopeful of what they want to happen in the future.

When talking about Pereira’s son, one fan on Twitter said: “His son headed straight to the gym to prepare to KO Izzy in 10 years,” while another argues that this may just be the beginning: “Villain origin story in the making.”

Nevertheless, fans are hoping that the drama between Adesanya and the Pereira’s doesn’t subside here, and that there is more entertainment further down the line, with the possibility of a round three not entirely out of the question either.