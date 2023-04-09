“HANG IT IN THE LOUVRE.”

All eyes were on the UFC 287 middleweight contest last night where Alex Pereira took on Israel Adesanya for the second time in Miami, Florida.

The first UFC match-up back in November 2022 at a sold out Madison Square Garden saw the referee stop the fight with in the fifth round after Pereira shocked Adesanya and left him defenceless in the cage.

This was The Stylebender’s revenge match over his long-time bitter rival after losses to Pereira in kickboxing as well in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

UFC 287: What happened between Adesanya and Pereira?

During the first round, both fighters were attacking with leg kicks and jabs alike, but it was the second round where things really began to heat up.

Pereira looked the most likely as he started to ramp up the pressure and backed Adesanya against the cage.

However, it was Adesanya who was able to avoid the hits and any potential damage, and fired back with two crushing right-hand flushes which sent Pereira to the floor, flat on his back, knocking him out cold.

The fight was over and Adesanya was able to claim back the middleweight title that he had lost to Pereira back in November last year.

Adesanya’s reaction to the KO saw him gesture the firing of an arrow towards Pereira, signifying that the hunter has become the hunted.

It is one of the most ice-cold photos, celebrations, and gestures you will ever see in UFC.

In his post-fight interview, he credited Pereira for making him a better fighter.

“I told you the hunter is now the hunted. Thank you for beating me because beating me made me a better fighter, a better person."

The UFC commentators were in awe of what they had just witnessed, saying: “That looks like one of the greatest KO’s I’ve ever seen in my life. He looked like his leg was hurt. He was fading."

This was Pereira’s first defeat in his five-fight UFC career, whilst Israel Adesanya becomes a well-deserved two-time middleweight champion.