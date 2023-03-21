UFC 287 is set to be the biggest MMA event of April 2023, but what is the UK Start Time for the card from Miami, Florida?

The main event for the card has already been confirmed, with Israel Adesanya looking to regain his UFC Middleweight Championship from Alex Pereira once again.

‘The Last Stylebender’ Adesanya has incredibly never defeated Pereira in combat sports, with Alex defeating the former 185-pound Champion in both of their Kickboxing bouts and back at UFC 281 to become the new Middleweight king.

Here is everything you need to know about the UK Start Time of UFC 287 on Saturday, April 8th 2023, from Miami, Florida.

Read More: UFC 287: Fight card, location, date, odds and more

UFC 287 UK Time

Image Copyright: UFC

As of writing (Tuesday, March 21st 2023), only the time for the Main Card of the event has been confirmed by the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and here are the times you need to be aware of if you’re looking to watch in the GMT or BST timezone:

BST

The Main Card for UFC 287 is currently scheduled to start at around 3:00 AM BST on Sunday, April 9th 2023, from the Miami-Dade Arena.

GMT

With the card scheduled for 3:00 AM in BST, that means that fans checking the GMT time of the event will be able to watch from 2:00 AM GMT on Sunday, April 9th 2023.

It’s worth noting that the start time of the Main Card is subject to change, as due to the nature of combat sports, these timings are never guaranteed.

If every bout on the Early Prelims and Prelims of UFC 287 goes the distance, then it is likely that the Main Card will be starting slightly later.

Read More: UFC: Top 10 Biggest Earning PPV Events In History (Ranked)

Who is fighting at UFC 287?

A number of bouts have been confirmed for the fight card, including the aforementioned rematch between Adesanya and Pereira.

As of writing (Tuesday, March 21st 2023), the following bouts are scheduled to take place on the fight card:

Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya - UFC Middleweight Championship Main Event bout

Gilbert Burns vs Jorge Masvidal - Welterweight bout

Rob Font vs Adrian Yanez - Bantamweight bout

Kevin Holland vs Santiago Ponzinibbio - Middleweight bout

Raul Rosas Jr vs Christian Rodriguez - Bantamweight bout

Chris Curtis vs Kelvin Gastelum - Middleweight bout

Michael Chiesa vs Li Jingliang - Welterweight bout

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs Luana Pinheiro - Women’s Strawweight bout

Chris Barnett vs Chase Sherman - Heavyweight bout

Gerald Meerschaert vs Joe Pyfer - Middleweight bout

Cynthia Calvillo vs Loopy Godinez - Women’s Strawweight bout

Ignacio Bahamondes vs Nikolas Motta - Lightweight bout

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs Steve Garcia - Featherweight bout

Jaqueline Amorim vs Sam Hughes - Women’s Strawweight bout

The breakdown of the Early Prelims, Prelims and Main Card will be confirmed by the UFC closer to the date of the fight night.