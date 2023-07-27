Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje will headline this weekend's mega UFC 291 pay-per-view card in a lightweight clash.

It will be a huge all-American showdown with the 'BMF' belt on the line, as both Poirier and Gaethje try to take another step towards lightweight title contention again.

Poirier's profile has propelled into the stratosphere after two high-profile wins over Conor McGregor, and he will be hoping to continue his bounce back from defeat to Charles Oliveira in 2021.

Meanwhile, Gaethje was quickly dispatched by Oliveira in his attempt at gaining the crown, but will be hoping he can gain a shot at champion Islam Makhachev with a win over Poirier.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the UFC's latest pay-per-view event...

Poirier's huge clash with Gaethje will take place this Saturday, July 29 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, in front of another packed out crowd.

It will take place at the same time as the boxing fight between Errol Spence and Terence Crawford in a huge weekend for combat sports.

The pay-per-view event will be eagerly followed with the winner likely to be thrust into a showdown against the winner of Makhachev's rematch with Oliveira in the Middle East later this year.

Fight Start Time

The event will get underway at 11:30pm in the UK on Saturday (3.30pm PT, 5.30pm CT, 6.30pm ET in the US) with the early prelims card to kick us off.

A regular preliminary card will then take the spotlight at 1am UK time on Sunday morning (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET in the US) before the main card.

The main fights will begin at 3am UK time (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET in the US) with several fights to complete before the night's main event.

It is expected the headline attraction will begin at around 4:15-4:30am UK time with the action to unfold just 15 minutes later depending on the duration of the previous card.

Full Fight Card

Main Card

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 - BMF Title

Jan Blachowicz vs Alex Pereira

Stephen Thompson vs Michel Pereira

Tony Ferguson vs Bobby Green

Michael Chiesa vs Kevin Holland

Preliminary card

Trevin Giles vs Gabriel Bonfim

Derrick Lewis vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Roman Kopylov vs Claudio Ribeiro

Jake Matthews vs Miguel Baeza

Early Preliminary Card

CJ Vergara vs Vinicius Salvador

Matthew Semelsberger vs Uros Medic

Miranda Maverick vs Priscila Cachoeira

Main event

It is a headline event with high stakes between Poirier and Gaethje who go head-to-head in a packed lightweight division.

'The Diamond' is currently ranked at No.2 in the division with his rival just one place below him in third, and it will be a rematch of their first meeting in 2018, with Poirier picking up a win inside the distance.

Both men have spoken up their chances of winning, and a huge shot will likely await the winner particularly if Makhachev beats Oliveira.

The fighters have both lost to the Brazilian but could seal a second shot regardless, or Poirier could even reconsider a move to 170lb.

How to watch via TV and live stream

Viewers will be able to watch event in the UK live on TNT Sports as part of their standard subscription, with action now also available on streaming service Discovery+.

It will be live on TNT Sports from 1am with the preliminary card available from the beginning of the broadcast, before the main card is set to follow.

Fans can stream the action via the TNT Sports app, and on traditional TV platforms including Sky and Virgin Media.

In the US, the early prelims will be available on UFC Fight pass with the preliminary card then free-to-view on the ESPN platform.

Then the action will be able to purchase via ESPN+ pay-per-view, with the main four-fight card behind a paywall as traditional stateside.

Jan Blachowicz v Alex Pereira

Pereira will be making his first appearance at 170lb when he takes on Polish contender Blachowicz, moving up from middleweight after losing his title in a trilogy with Israel Adesanya.

It will be a more comfortable weight for 'Poatan' who will now face a less harsh weight cut to make the weight and immediately wants to push on for a title shot.

At one point, UFC fans expected the vacant division title to be put on the line after champion Jamahal Hill vacated his belt due to injury.

But it is now likely the winner will instead face Hill for the crown when he returns to fitness or take on Jiri Prochazka later this year.

Pereira has shown off an incredible physique as he prepares to return, and fans have even suggested he could go all the way and then move up to heavyweight.

What has been said?

Poirier: “This fight I think could headline without a BMF title, this is an exciting fight," Poirier said. "But that just adds more fun to it to me, you know?

"I would love to have that strap up there in my living room, another accolade. I’m not going to walk around like I’m the undisputed world champion if I get this belt wrapped around my waist in July.

"But it’s fun, and if you look at our track record of competing for Fight of the Years over the last – for me, over the last 10, 11 years – we have a lot of huge fights that have been voted on for Fight of the Year."

Gaethje: "I think we both have - I mean I certainly have respect for this guy,” Gaethje explained. “He’s one of the best in the world.

"The fights that he puts on are always exciting, but he performs. And this is a phenomenal opponent, this is a fifty-fifty fight and I would not often go into a fight saying that."

“Fighting is a crazy game, and anything could happen at any moment. But I know that I’m willing to go in there and roll the dice. I know that my skills match up with anybody.

"I’m ranked #3 in the world. I’ve proven myself over and over again that I can compete at this level."