Derrick Lewis brought not just the fight but the whole damn show at UFC 291 in a celebration that had everyone up off their seats.

However, it turns out that throwing his shorts off was not just a show of dominance, but rather had a bit of a more particular reason than that.

Derrick Lewis at UFC 291

It was a fight that was worthy of a wild celebration, despite it not lasting very long.

The Black Beast was due to meet Marcos Rogeira de Lima in a highly anticipated fight that sent the spectators spinning.

Rogeira de Lima approached Lewis to start the fight cautiously, but the American switched his pace up at the very last minute, sending a flying knee into the Brazilian which immediately landed him on his back. The surprise set Lewis on his way to victory, defeating his opponent in just 33 seconds.

Raucous celebrations followed next with Lewis looking at the crowd and hitting his chest. As the crowd erupted, Lewis hit the deck, aiming stick at Rogeira de Lima.

However, the pinnacle was yet to be reached as Lewis next stripped down to his boxers, throwing a few thrusts in celebration to complete his show of dominance. The Black Beast circled the cage, spinning his shorts around before jumping onto the walls of the cage. With everybody on their feet in ovation, Lewis threw a fist in the air before settling down for his post-match interview.

Video: Derrick Lewis' post-fight celebration

Things went even wilder when Lewis revealed that his most critical move in the fight had been a complete improvisation.

Asked point-blank, "Did you plan to open with that flying knee?" The Black Beast tilted his face to the side and blurted out, "Hell No."

As expected, cracks of laughter echoed around the arena at the response. Considering how much it tilted the contest, most would have been likely to hash out a whole story on how well they executed a riveting plan, but Lewis stuck to his true self with perfect comedic timing to boot.

Despite the flying knee being improvised, it turns out that he did have some plan of what he wanted to do, which was to immediately throw Rogeira de Lima off his concentration.

The Black Beast continued: "I just said, I'm going to throw some bull**it, see if it lands. And I did."

It worked wonders, sending the Brazilian thumping onto the ground, while completely winning the crowd over.

It seems that the game plan was not the only thing that was improvised, but that the celebration was too.

Though his post-match interview suggested that the celebration was not wholly about celebrating, asked about whether he planned to take his shorts off, it seemed that it was a last second decision that had more to do with how he was feeling at the time.

Having revealed quite a bit already, both in his speech and celebration, he did not hold back going into a descriptive explanation of just exactly why his shorts needed to go off.

All jokes and smiles, Derrick Lewis is now ranked 14th with that victory. A remarkable one in every way, it will not be forgotten for some time.