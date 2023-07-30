The fallout from UFC 291 is well underway, with Justin Gaethje responding in his post-fight press conference to Conor McGregor's handful of tweets, saying: "I’m not gonna fight someone on steroids."

The feud comes after the Irishman claimed he would "slap around’ the new BMF Champion shortly after Gaethje claimed victory over McGregor’s old foe Dustin Poirier.

The former UFC double champion has been on the sidelines for the last two years following a severe leg break in his third bout with Poirier; however, he has vowed to return later this year against Michael Chandler following the conclusion of the current The Ultimate Fighter series.

Adding to that, this isn’t a new feud. The pair were scheduled to fight in 2019 before the two-weight world champion was forced to pull out due to a hand injury. There was clearly no love lost between the two.

What did Conor McGregor tweet after UFC 291?

McGregor wrote a series of tweets, as he usually does when the UFC is live.

Adding to his original tweet, McGregor continued to tweet: "I’m the real BMF he can fight for pennies if he wants, but I want spirits; I call the shots, I’m in it to launch shots; f*** Chandler, you want it call for it."

This would no doubt be a favourable fight for Gaethje, with McGregor’s last two Octagon outings ending in stoppage defeats at the hands of Poirier.

McGregor does bring the big money, even if his skills have waned over the last few years.

What has Justin Gaethje said in response to Conor McGregor?

The Highlight did have further comments on McGregor at the post-fight press conference, explaining: "I fight MMA. I like to fight big fights, I like exciting things, so it sounds pretty exciting to me. I’m not gonna fight someone on steroids. I’ve never taken steroids in my life, and I never will. Well, maybe when I retire, I might.

"But I’ve never taken steroids, and I don’t want to fight someone who is cheating. And I probably shouldn’t even say that if I want the McGregor fight, but it’s the truth."

Many have accused Notorious of taking steroids during his recovery from injury, however, McGregor has never actually tested positive for such substances.

Most of the comments come as a result of his Instagram posts, posing with his noticeable more muscular figure than we have seen in yesteryear. However, the UFC does use the strict USADA anti-doping programme, which relentlessly tests fighters in their pool.

To add to this, when questioned by the media about his future in the fight game, Gaethje remained uncertain. However, he did rule out talk of a trilogy fight with Poirier, stating: "In the cage after the fight, I told Poirier, ‘Hey, man. Let’s both agree to never fight each other again. Unless you have to have it, then I’m here.’ But we’re 1-1, so we’ll see."

Continuing to say: "I would never deny him the opportunity, just like he didn’t deny me the opportunity. But I don’t want it to be my next fight."

To conclude, Gaethje and Poirier first fought way back in 2018, with The Diamond winning by a dramatic fourth-round TKO. You could argue that the trilogy fight would be bigger than ever.