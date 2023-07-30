Highlights Bobby Green emerged victorious at UFC 291 with a submission victory over Tony Ferguson in the final seconds of the fight.

Ferguson started strong in the first round, but his defense weakened as the fight progressed, allowing Green to gain the upper hand.

This loss marks Ferguson's sixth defeat in a row, leading to calls for retirement, but only time will tell if this is a dip in form or the end of his career.

There was a lot of anticipation for the UFC 291 fight between Bobby Green and Tony Ferguson.

Unlike the heavyweight encounter between Derrick Lewis and Marcos Rogeira de Lima, this bout went down to the very last few seconds.

Both fighters had moments where they appeared to have the upper hand, but it was ultimately Green that emerged victorious, with Ferguson submitting to him in the final few seconds of round three.

But he didn't tap out, oh no, that wouldn't be very Ferguson like, he was put to sleep entirely.

Video: Tony Ferguson choked to sleep

UFC 291: Tony Ferguson vs Bobby Green

Ferguson actually started the first round quite well, landing a big right hand which sent Green to the deck. However, the latter showed quick agility to get back up on his feet.

Unfortunately for Ferguson, the initial adrenaline appeared to fade away as the fight progressed, and with it, his defence.

It opened up an opportunity for Green to stay in the encounter and as Ferguson slowed down, the former steadily gained the upper hand.

In the third round, Green seemed to have all the cards in his pocket when he avoided a punch by Ferguson, and instead went for the torso. It appeared that Ferguson tried to go for a roll as he was dropped to the ground, but Green was smart to the move and instead manged to lock Ferguson to the floor, with just around 20 seconds to go.

Panic raged in the crowd as it dawned on everyone that Ferguson was stuck under the hold. Despite appearing to mount back a challenge, his flailing arms and legs could not relinquish Green's hold.

Ultimately, the movement reduced until it finally went cold, confirming Green's submission with just eight seconds left on the clock.

Is it time for Tony Ferguson to retire?

The loss marks a steady demise for Ferguson, who is one of the most loved competitors in the field. It is now his sixth defeat in a row, but on the other hand, full credit must be given to Green, who overturned an initial shaky start into a winning performance.

The apparent slow-down has renewed calls that perhaps it is time for Ferguson to hang up the gloves, but only time will tell whether this is just a dip in form or the end of the road.

Justin Gaethje was recently asked this very question. He spoke of his respect for Ferguson's legacy, but that the sport is one that requires a certain confidence and belief.

Directly asked if he thought it was Ferguson's time to call it a day, Gaethje replied that perhaps that is a conversation that he needs to have with those who are around him.

Speaking in his own post-fight interview, Green paid respect to Ferguson and his longevity.

Asked if he was surprised by the durability of the veteran at his age, Green said: "Man, he's incredible. Just when I thought I had a good shot, he'd take it well. I said be patient keep it going."