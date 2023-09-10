Highlights Israel Adesanya's loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 shocked fans, including Drake, who had bet $500,000 on Adesanya to win by knockout.

The "Drake Curse" strikes again, as Adesanya joins the list of victims that includes Conor McGregor, Serena Williams, and the Toronto Raptors.

Despite recent wins, Adesanya's loss proves that the curse is still alive and fans eagerly await Drake's next big bet or endorsement to see who will be the next victim.

Last night saw another unforgettable card as the UFC headed Down Under, as Sydney played host to UFC 293 that ended with an epic battle between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland, with the result shocking fans across the globe.

However, a familiar face will certainly not be too happy with the result as he once again found himself being trolled for his curse. Of course, we are talking about Drake, the rapper and global superstar known for his huge sports bets and sporting endorsements that he plasters over his Instagram for all to see.

The Canadian rapper has been doing this for a while now, so much so that fans have noticed a trend. Whenever Drake seems to bet on a winner, or post a photo alongside a sports star he is backing to win, they lose. Dubbed the “Drake Curse,” fans now eagerly await the latest bets or photos posted to see if his bad luck will continue, and last night it did.

The 'Drake Curse' strikes again

Heavy favourite and middleweight champion going into the fight, Israel Adesanya was backed by many to retain his title again with relative ease, but he surprisingly went on to lose to the challenger Sean Strickland via unanimous decision after the fight went the distance. A shocking result that many, including Drake, did not see coming at all.

An underdog story and a shock result of this nature is great for most neutral fans for the sheer entertainment value, but for Drake, he now finds himself $500,000 worse off. That's right, the rapper placed a bet of half a million dollars for Israel Adesanya to win by knockout, which would have returned a staggering $920,000!

Now of course, this amount of money is truly ridiculous to the vast majority of people, but for a man like Drake, this is pocket change, which is why fans are quicker to clown on the Toronto artist rather than feel sorry for him.

The history of the 'Drake Curse'

Adesanya now joins the exclusive list of “Drake Curse” victims that includes Conor McGregor, Serena Williams, and his beloved Toronto Raptors. However, this one will be a tougher one to take for the “God’s Plan” singer, who had almost rid his name of this curse with some recent wins.

Famously, Drake placed a huge bet on Lionel Messi and Argentina to win the World Cup final against France back in December 2022. When Messi then went on to lift the trophy, many thought this was the official end of the “Drake Curse,” with no better man than the footballing GOAT to come to the rescue for “Drizzy” Drake.

Career stats Israel Adesanya Sean Strickland Fights 27 33 Wins 24 28 Draws 0 0 Losses 3 5 UFC Record 13-3 14-5

However, last night’s shock in Sydney has shown the curse is alive and well, with both Drake and Adesanya probably feeling worse for wear this morning. Attention now turns to Drake’s next big bet or endorsement, with fans hoping their favourite team or sports star don't become the next victim of this infamous “curse”!