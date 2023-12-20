Highlights Leon Edwards earned a hefty $1,042,000 from his UFC 296 fight and could potentially make $1,642,000 with bonuses.

Edwards displayed dominance over Colby Covington, landing more significant strikes and successfully defending his UFC welterweight title in the process.

Paddy Pimblett earned a smaller payout of $154,500 for his win over Tony Ferguson, but he has the potential to make a huge sum if he fights for and wins the lightweight world championship down the line.

Leon Edwards is the Brit walking away from UFC 296 with the thicker wallet as the latest payouts and potential bonuses have been revealed. Edwards has received a hefty $1,042,000 so far, and this could rise to $1,642,000 when all of his bonuses have been tallied, after beating American fighter Colby Covington via unanimous decision after five rounds to defend his UFC welterweight world title for a third time this year.

Edwards displayed a clear dominance over the brash American, landing a higher percentage of significant strikes, completing a higher percentage of takedowns, and attempting more submissions. It was a deserved win and a good defence of his title. Edwards displayed a calm demeanour and made very few mistakes, refusing to be affected too much by the comments made by Covington in the lead up to the fight.

Paddy Pimblett's UFC 296 earnings compared to Leon Edwards'

Fellow Brit Paddy Pimblett, on the other hand, will be walking away with a paltry (in comparison anyway) $154,500 for beating Tony Ferguson over the course of three rounds in the lightweight division. Ferguson hasn't won in seven fights, a record that stretches back to August 2019, which is so far back that the COVID-19 pandemic hadn't even started yet.

The difference in payout here is pretty stark, with Paddy taking home less than 10% of Edwards' total payout when all bonuses are paid. This is, of course, not the first time that Edwards has been paid the big bucks, as at his previous event, UFC 286, where he first defended his welterweight title against Kamaru Usman, he was estimated to have been paid a cool $1,542,000.

Paddy Pimblett & Leon Edwards UFC 296 earnings Fighter Base Salary PPV Payout (est.) Sponsorship Total Paddy Pimblett $150,000 N/A $4,500 $154,500 Leon Edwards $1,000,000 $600,000 $42,000 $1,642,000 All figures taken from MMA Salaries

Paddy is the next in line to become the UFC's next big British star and his dominant win over the still legendary Tony Ferguson just goes to show that he is a legitimate top 20 lightweight fighter. He is following in the footsteps of fighters such as Michael Bisping, Darren Till, and, of course, Leon Edwards.

The payout difference is, as previously mentioned, rather large here, but should Paddy end up fighting for, and winning, the lightweight world championship, then he will definitely be in line for a huge payout.

MMA salaries estimate that the current lightweight world champion Islam Makhachev has made a combined $4,566,000 from his three championship fights at UFC 280, UFC 284, and UFC 294 respectively.

Paddy, however, has received larger payouts quicker than Edwards did in his career. It was not until his fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 263, his 14th fight in the UFC, that Edwards made over $200,000. Conversely, Paddy made $354,000 in just his third fight in the UFC.

Edwards waiting a relatively long time before making a huge amount of money from fighting is a testament to his drive to win and be the top fighter. This is not a slight on Paddy, however, as his relatively large earnings despite a career that has been quite short so far, shows just how talented a fighter and personality he is.