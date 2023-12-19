UFC 296 checked off almost every box that a big combat sports event could hope for; entertaining title fights, vicious knockouts, skillful submissions, and, of course, a brawl in the crowd. After a prominent event like this, what direction the winners decide to turn is just as important as the unsuccessful combatants’ next career move.

For every fighter below, pairing them up with a future opponent that has similar career momentum was key, and for some of the non-victorious fighters below, their health and miles accumulated in the UFC was also taken into consideration. Here are the most likely next steps including opponents and career trajectories for UFC 296’s biggest winners and losers:

Winner: Leon Edwards

Record: 22-3 (7 KOs) UFC wins: 14

It’s been a long road for Leon “Rocky” Edwards to get to this point in his career. The fighter out of Birmingham, England has fought through adversity from growing up without a father because of gang violence to dealing with the politics of being a subdued prize fighter. As highlighted during UFC 296’s press conference, Edwards still feels the effects of losing his father yet the champion was able to somehow suppress his emotions to put on a dominant performance for all other welterweights to take note.

Being in the driver’s seat with no clear 170-pound challenge on the horizon, it would be a mistake for Edwards not to take a chance at becoming a double-champ against next month’s UFC middleweight championship winner or at the very least, fighting UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, who is in a similar position as Edwards. Both super-fights make sense. Many may point to a rematch against topical contender Belal Muhammad, but in their first meeting that turned no-contest because of an eye-poke by Edwards, it was one way traffic and was trending in an unfavorable direction for Muhammad. Edwards should jump on a legacy fight as he could always come back down to his weight class if he were to lose at middleweight.

Loser: Colby Covington

Record: 17-4 (2 KOs) UFC wins: 12

Colby “Chaos” Covington’s selling power is undeniable. But, UFC CEO Dana White at the post-fight press conference made note that Covington’s performance was subpar, saying:

“Colby just looked slow and old tonight in my opinion.”

And though the Oregon native is getting piled on with slings and arrows from all directions, people pay to watch this man compete. The next move for the skilled wrestler is a crucial one. Covington has been able to avoid consecutive losses even while fighting the best of the best at welterweight. A favorable fight that gets him back into the win column is a must. Many have an ax to grind with the outrageous fighter, but the fight that makes the most sense would be against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. It’s perfect. We get the two extremes of the classic good guy vs. bad guy narrative, and stylistically, it pits a wrestler vs. striker, another classic theme in MMA. The gears for this fight have already started to churn.

Winner: Shavkat Rakhmonov

Record: 18-0 (8 KOs) UFC wins: 6

The Kazakhstani killer has a perfect finish rate in all of his professional cage fights. Shavkat Rakhmonov is a man that does not possess a larger than life personality, but more of a fighting style that does all the talking necessary. After controlling and submitting former title challenger, Stephen Thompson in the biggest fight of his career, Rakhmonov is sitting pretty as he remains undefeated and continues to climb his way towards a title shot.

Operation: get Rakhmonov to UFC gold is in full effect. During the in-cage interview following his victory, Rakhmonov said to Joe Rogan that he ‘believes that he is worthy of a title shot’. Yes, Rakhmonov is skilled and becoming a major threat in a division that is seeing a changing of the guard, but there must be one more test before throwing rose petals at his feet. An absolutely perfect title-eliminator fight would be against Belal Muhammad. Two guys that are allergic to defeat with a deep tool box would be a perfect fight next.

Loser: Stephen Thompson

Record: 17-7-1 (8 KOs) UFC wins: 12

Though it hasn’t been smooth sailing for the karate master as of late, Stephen Thompson remains a fan-favorite fighter. As mentioned earlier, Covington lining up across from Thompson would be an excellent fight for the UFC’s wallet and for the fans of contrasting fight styles. It’s a widely sellable fight. Covington is a menace on the mic and pulls no punches when launching verbal attacks at his opponents.

Meanwhile, Thompson couldn’t be more gracious with his spotlight. The high-level kickboxer lives a true martial artist lifestyle. When he’s not kicking contenders in the head, Thompson is teaching the next generation of martial artists while being a pillar in his South Carolina community. It’s a classic good vs bad matchup and the UFC has already got to be salivating at the storyline that Covington has created between the polar opposite fighters.

Winner: Paddy Pimblett

Record: 21-3 (5 KOs) UFC wins: 5

It wasn’t a showcase performance against Tony Ferguson, but Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett returned to the cage after a year layoff because of injury, and was able to keep the haters at bay at least for the time being. There’s always room to improve and the Liverpool native did so with his striking defense and takedown offense. Obviously, he’s not going to challenge for UFC gold anytime soon, so a fight against a formidable lightweight makes the most sense, although a foot injury may see him out of action for now.

While appealing, another fight against Jared Gordon doesn’t seem likely. Gordon is in his martial artist prime and firing on all cylinders following a spectacular knockout in his last fight. A meeting down the road would be great to see though. A fight that’s building some steam however, is a dangerous fight for Pimblett that would force him to be the best version of himself. Fighting Matt “Steamrolla” Frevola is a challenge that would test Pimblett’s jiu-jitsu and boxing ability. Frevola was ranked inside in the top 15 earlier this year, but lost his spot to Benoit Saint Denis following a knockout loss. It’s a great fight that will have fans on the edge of their seats as Pimblett could lose much momentum he’s created with a loss, but he could also elevate his brand to another level with a victory.

Loser: Tony Ferguson

Record: 25-10 (11 KOs) UFC wins: 15

Seven. That’s the number of losses in a row that the former interim UFC lightweight champion has mounted. Once on a historic 12-fight win streak, it has been a steep fall from prominence for Ferguson, as the cultivating “El Cucuy” is being ushered towards retirement by UFC boss, Dana White:

“I would love to see Tony retire. Tony tonight looked like he should retire.”

At this point in his career, there is only one clear cut option for the future legend, and that is a fight against another well-respected veteran such as Michael Johnson or Jim Miller. Both potential opponents are booked for January and February cards, but a summer fight against Ferguson would be a lot of fun.

A lot of people will disparage these fights for even being pondered, but I believe it’s a great and respectful way to put a cap on a UFC veteran's career with a potential double-retirement storyline hanging in the background.

Winner: Josh Emmett

Record: 19-4 (7 KOs) UFC wins: 10

After the knockout of the night performance that Josh Emmett displayed at UFC 296, he has firmly returned to the win column. Though Emmett was in the vicinity of UFC gold at UFC 284, he was submitted by Yair Rodriguez. The Team Alpha Male product quickly realized there’s still room to improve even at the ripe age of 38-years old. In his fight this past weekend, the heavy-handed Emmett was not timid against one of the best jiu-jitsu practitioners and marched forward to deliver one of the most devastating one-punch KOs!

The next fight for the UFC veteran that makes the most sense is versus the winner of next month’s Arnold Allen – Movsar Evloev fight. There are lots of fun fights to make in the UFC’s featherweight division and this would certainly be one of them. The winner would be knocking on the door of a title fight.

Loser: Bryce Mitchell

Record: 16-2 (0 KOS) UFC wins: 7

It is never easy to predict where a fighter should go after such a brutal knockout loss like the one that Bryce Mitchell suffered against Josh Emmett. The jiu-jitsu fighter is at a crossroads, as he handles lower tier fighters quite handily, but has suffered defeat to the division’s best. It can’t be overlooked that Mitchell took the fight against Emmett on short-notice, which begs the question about whether he was in his peak physical condition.

A perfect fight to make for Mitchell would be taking on a less powerful fighter than Emmett, but also a fight that doesn’t set him far back from the cue. A fight with fan-favorite and ever-evolving “Bruce Leeroy” aka Alex Caceres is a great fight for both men. Caceres is 7-2 in his last nine fights and has accepted challenges against dangerous jiu-jitsu fighters in the past with Kron Gracie and Chase Hooper. Mitchell could use the win to regain confidence, and on the other side, Caceres could quietly move up a few ranking spots if he were to get his hand raised.