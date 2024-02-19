Highlights The base salaries for both Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria from UFC 298 have been revealed.

There is a huge difference in earnings between the two main eventers, with the Australian earning double his opponent.

On the night, it was Topuria who got the job done, knocking the featherweight champion out in the second round.

Alexander Volkanovski had yet another night to forget in the Octagon this past Saturday night as he lost his UFC featherweight championship to Ilia Topuria in the main event of UFC 298. However, the Australian fighter was kindly compensated for his appearance on the night as his payment for the fight has been revealed.

Alexander ‘The Great’ Volkanovski had a successful 2023 in the UFC despite losing two of his three fights. Two blockbuster bouts against fellow UFC champion Islam Makhachev saw ‘Volk’ win the hearts of MMA fans and cement his legacy as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the entire company.

Volk's run of defeats

He's lost three of his last four fights

The first fight against Makhachev at UFC 284 was a tight contest that ultimately saw the Russian fighter declared the winner via unanimous decision, but Volkanovski was considered the people’s champion by many of the UFC faithful, particularly by those in attendance of the first bout in his home country of Australia.

Volkanovski then showcased his fighting spirit by stepping up at short notice to face Makhachev again at UFC 294 after his scheduled opponent Charles Oliveira was forced to withdraw from the fight due to injury. The second bout was a more convincing victory for Makhachev, however, after he stopped the Australian by knockout in the first round, but Volkanovski had already earned the respect of UFC fans and only saw his popularity grow for bravely accepting the fight.

This past Saturday’s UFC 298 saw Volkanovski return to his preferred featherweight division and defend his championship against the up-and-coming undefeated fighter Ilia Topuria. It ultimately turned out to be another defeat for the Australian, however, as he was brutally knocked out in the second round.

Volkanovski was considered by many as the favourite going into the fight, so the result might be seen as a shock to many, particularly if the discrepancy between the two fighters’ purses is anything to go by.

How much Volkanovski & Topuria were paid for UFC 298

Volk received a base of $750k, while Topuria got $350k

Figures released by the California State Athletic Commission have revealed that Volkanovski was comfortably the highest-paid fighter on the card, taking home a huge $750,000 fee for his appearance. This payday was over double the figure that his opponent received, with Topuria earning $350,000 for the fight. In fact, Topuria wasn’t even the second-highest-paid fighter on the card, as Robert Whittaker was paid $400,000 for his co-main event contest against Paulo Costa, which the former UFC middleweight champion won via unanimous decision.

It should be noted that the figures revealed do not include potential performance bonuses that the fighters may have received on the night, although it does offer some insight into how UFC officials view the performers in terms of drawing power.

With Ilia Topuria’s stock continuing to rise in the UFC, and now the title of featherweight champion to his name, the Georgian-Spanish fighter will surely be able to command a higher fee for his future fights in the company.