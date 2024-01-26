UFC 299 is fast approaching, and it is set to be a huge event with some of the biggest names on the UFC roster featuring including Dustin Poirier, Sean O'Malley, the debut of Michael 'Venom' Page and Rafael Dos Anjos. The event will be headlined by champion O'Malley who will defend his title in a rematch with Marlon "Chito" Vera, who beat him in their first meeting before the bantamweight king was crowned in 2023.

It will be the start of an extremely busy 2024 period for the UFC, with the event set to precede the historic UFC 300 pay-per-view which will also feature a whole load of the promotion's top MMA talent. GIVEMESPORT.COM give you all the details ahead of a bumper night of action here...

UFC 299 will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. It is set to be a bumper event with huge interest for fans particularly on the East Coast, with action set to unfold in front of a crowd which could reach up to 20,000 at full capacity.

O'Malley will likely be a popular attraction for fans in the area, particularly given the history surrounding the main event in addition to the allure of Poirier competing. Israel Adesanya's huge KO win in a UFC rematch with Alex Pereira took place in the Kaseya Center in 2023, and fans attending will be hoping for just an ounce of the drama and tension that captured the event that night.

TV/ live stream

UFC 299 will be broadcast exclusively live on TNT Sports 1 in the early hours of Sunday, March 10, with coverage getting underway at 1am for the preliminary card followed by the main card. It will be available to viewers as part of their standard subscription, and can also be streamed live on Discovery+, with customers able to watch via a range of mobile devices and on traditional TV.

Viewers in the US and Canada can watch the action exclusively live on ESPN+ with viewers able to tune into the preliminary card at 8PM ET. Action from the main card at 10pm ET will then be behind a paywall, with viewers able to purchase the event on ESPN+ pay-per-view, at the usual price point of $79.99.

Full fight card

Sean O’Malley vs Marlon Vera - UFC bantamweight title

Dustin Poirier vs Benoit Saint Denis

Curtis Blaydes vs Jailton Almeida

Gilbert Burns vs Jack Della Maddalena

Michael 'Venom' Page vs Kevin Holland

Prelims

Michel Pereira vs Michal Oleksiejczuk

CJ Vergara vs Assu Almabayev

Robelis Despaigne vs Josh Parisian

Kyle Cerminara vs Maycee Barber

Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong

Mateusz Gamrot vs Rafael dos Anjos

Katlyn Chookagian vs Maycee Barber

Pedro Munhoz vs Kyler Phillips

It is a stacked night of action headlined by O'Malley who will defend his bantamweight crown against previous conqueror Marlon Vera. Conor McGregor's bitter rival Dustin Poirier makes his return when he returns as an underdog against Benoit Saint Denis, with both looking to propel themselves back up the top ten of the lightweight rankings. But it is not just the top of the card which is stacked with Gilbert Burns, Curtis Blaydes and Petr Yan making their returns.

Anticipation will also be high for the ever-popular Michael 'Venom' Page, who will make his UFC debut against fan favourite Kevin Holland in what promises to be a huge treat to open the main card. Mammoth heavyweight Robelis Despaigne will also make his maiden appearance, with excitement building given his reputation as a pure knockout artist.

Odds

Sean O'Malley - 1/2Marlon Vera - 13/8

O'Malley is not surprisingly the bookies' favourite, given his status as a champion, but only by a fine margin particularly given that Vera got the better of his rival in their previous meeting. Another win will continue the champion's fine reign at the top of the division, but he can expect an extremely difficult evening after his previous struggles against 'Chito'.

Dustin Poirier - 11/10Benoit Saint-Denis - 8/11

'The Diamond' has an extremely tough task on his hands against game challenger Saint Denis despite being a bigger name at 155lb. The American comes into the event as the bookies' underdog given the win streak of his rival, in combination with just one win in his last three fights after losing to Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

Tickets

Fans can still buy tickets for the UFC 299 event which are now on sale via the official Ticketmaster website, via the UFC's 299 information page. Tickets can also be purchased in certain areas of the arena via verified resale, which is also available in the same section at various prices. The lowest current price is $455, and fans can expect to fork out around $1000 to get a ticket nearer the date.