Highlights Fighters predict violent and action-packed battles at UFC 300, with early round KOs and submissions on the cards.

BMF champ Gaethje promises controlled chaos against Holloway, while other fighters like Oliveira foresee quick finishes.

Excitement builds for UFC 300 main event as Pereira, Hill, and other fighters gear up for intense showdowns in historic bouts.

The historic UFC 300 fight card is just around the corner and everyone is making their picks about who will win and how. The predictions of experts like Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya are great to read about but hearing the fight prediction straight from the fighter competing is the best.

Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway's UFC 300 Prediction

Gaethje and Holloway give their predictions for the BMF title

BMF champion Justin Gaethje will be defending his BMF title versus Max Holloway in what fans are dubbing as the people's main event. The fight of that status is guaranteed to be fireworks and that's exactly with both men promised. Holloway simply said to, "expect violence" and Gaethje predicted a "War. Controlled chaos and a shot of adrenaline for everybody watching," he continued.

Also on the main card, we see former champion Charles Oliviera facing off with Arman Tsaurukyan who predicted he'd defeat the former lightweight king via a "finish in the first round." Oliviera has other plans saying, "I'm gonna knock him out in the second round." Their fight is expected to determine who could be next to fight for the UFC lightweight title.

Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill Make Predictions for the UFC 300 Main Event

The UFC 300 main event is a light heavyweight title fight

Alex Pereira is taking on the former champion, Jamahal Hill in his first light heavyweight title defense. The two-division champion kept his prediction simple, calling for a "victory" on Saturday night. Hill will be returning from an injury that could have ended his career and predicted a "dominant win by yours truly."

Bo Nickal, who fights Cody Brundage on the main card said his fight wouldn't be going all three rounds, which should relieve some people. Former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will be fighting Calvin Kattar for his featherweight debut and said, "I've been calling a second-round submission. I could see that happening. But who knows maybe I will switch it up and be first round, I don't know.

Related Alex Pereira's Live Reaction to Dana White Raising UFC 300 Bonuses UFC fighters were left absolutely buzzing when Dana White announced the $300k bonuses for UFC 300, apart from Alex Pereira.

Holly Holm and Kayla Harrison Reveal Their UFC 300 Predictions

Kayla Harrison's UFC 300 prediction is scary.

Kayla Harrison is making her UFC debut and plans to use elbows on Holly Holm. Elbows were not allowed in Harrison's previous promotion, PFL. "I'm going to cut somebody open with an elbow and her name's Holly Holm," she said. Holm, the more subdued fighter simply said, "I'm gonna win."

Jiří Procházka who fights Aleksandar Rakić as the featured prelim at UFC 300, predicted he'll knock out Rakic in the very first round. All of the fights for UFC 300 take place on the 13th of April in Las Vegas.