Highlights Alex Pereira retains light-heavyweight title with first-round knockout, potential fights against Ankalaev or Aspinall.

Zhang Weili retains strawweight title with unanimous decision, potential rematch against Andrade, Xiaonan, or Suarez.

Max Holloway wins BMF title with fifth-round knockout, options include challenging Poirier/Makhachev winner, potentially staying at lightweight.

Following UFC 300, there are some terrific fights on the horizon for the night’s best performers. The five main card winners are must-watch television, the next time we see them will be in bigger and brighter matchups.

From a generational prospect making his UFC debut to a two-division champion carving his place in the history books, UFC 300 was a can’t-miss event of 2024. Let’s see what’s next for the winners.

1

2 Alex Pereira

First-Round Knockout: Retains UFC Light-Heavyweight Title

After losing the middleweight title, Alex Pereira, moved up to light-heavyweight and has racked up three wins and is the reigning undisputed champion. In his first title defense, the Brazilian fighter took on a dangerous opponent in Jamahal Hill. Pereira looked dialed in against Hill, and it showed as he knocked him out with little resistance.

Like most prominent stars in the UFC, options are a thing of abundance. For Pereira, in the lead-up to UFC 300, he mentioned a short turnaround at UFC 301 against fellow light-heavyweight Magomed Ankalaev or against UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall. Both fights make a lot of fights for different reasons, but the ambitiousness of turning around to fight in three weeks would be absolutely crazy. The world is Pereira’s oyster right now.

Best Option: Magomed Ankalaev

3 Zhang Weili

Unanimous Decision: Retains UFC Strawweight Title

Zhang Weili put on a solid performance against fellow countrywoman Yan Xiaonan. She is piling up the title belts and is carving her place in UFC history. Weili looked dominant early on but lost a little gas in the later rounds. Xiaonan will receive a lot of credit for her warrior spirit and ability to battle back into the fight, but it was Weili’s night.

What’s next for Weili is a bit murky. The division doesn’t have a clear number-one contender waiting in the wing, but the UFC always manages to keep their champions busy. Weili could rematch Xiaonan in china, rematch Jessica Andrade - who also won at UFC 300 - or fight rising contender Tatiana Suarez. I like the Andrade rematch most. Both women are on the same schedule, and Andrade had to go to China as champion when they first fought. This match up would be great to see where each fighter improved.

Best Option: Jessica Andrade

4 Max Holloway

Fifth-Round Knockout: Wins BMF Title

What more can we say about what Max Holloway did at UFC 300? The former featherweight champion stole the show with his last-second knockout over Justin Gaethje. It was something out of a movie. Purely shocking and something fight fans have never seen before. For the Hawaiian star, there are big fight possibilities awaiting him.

Holloway can go back down to featherweight to challenge Ilia Topuria or stay at lightweight and wait for the winner of Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev. Personally, I think Holloway properly fills out the 155-pound weight class and to go back down would be self-sabotaging. Holloway clearly has power at lightweight and is still hungry. A rematch versus Poirier or an epic battle against Makhachev would be gigantic.

Best Option: Poirier/Makhachev Winner

5 Arman Tsarukyan

Unanimous-Decision: Becomes No. 1 UFC Lightweight Contender

Coming off a dominant knockout victory in his last fight, Arman Tsarukyan looked to make a statement at UFC 300 against the active legend Charles Oliveira. Tsarukyan was unafraid to engage in Oliveira’s ground game which has produced the most submissions in UFC history. The Armenian fighter looked strong and focused against Oliveira and has put himself in a good position to fight for a title in the next calendar year.

People were clamoring for Tsarukyan to get a title shot with a win over the former champion Oliveira, but nobody accounted for Holloway’s stunning KO. Now, Tsarukyan will have to win one more fight to get his title shot. That opponent that makes the most sense would be the loser of Poirier/Makhachev.

Best Option: Poirier/Makhachev Loser

6 Bo Nickal

Second-Round Submission: Remains Undefeated At 6-0

Bo Nickal is truly the most hyped MMA prospect in history and he showed why in the opening bout of UFC 300’s main card as he dominated Cody Brundage to keep his “0” intact. Of course, Nickal used his world-class grappling to manipulate Brundage on the mats and closed the deal with his growing submission skillset.

For Nickal, there are many directions for the UFC to go with him, but an opponent ranked 15-20 seems fitting. A name that was thrown around at the press conference was Anthony Hernandez, who is well-equipped on the floor and has a heart of steel. It’s a perfect showcase fight for both athletes and will determine who is a pretender or future contender in the middleweight division.

Best Option: Anthony Hernandez