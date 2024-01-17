UFC 300 is a prestigious combat sports event which promises to be one of the biggest of the year, as Dana White is putting together a huge card to mark the latest pay-per-view landmark as accustomed to the history of the promotion. UFC 100 and 200 were both huge events, with the first featuring Brock Lesnar and Georges St Pierre, before the former headlined UFC 200 alongside Amanda Nunes, Daniel Cormier and Anderson Silva.

A star-studded card has already started to take shape, and the rumour mill is also turning with Lesnar, Ronda Rousey and more linked to a return for the event. UFC president White is sure to want to showcase the best talent of his roster on the biggest of stages at Las Vegas, and it is sure to be a stacked card for the ages.

GIVEMESPORT.COM will take you through all the details we know so far...

The event is set to take place on Saturday April 13, which gives White further time to finalise an already stacked card. It will precede another stacked event in UFC 299, which will be headlined by Sean O'Malley and the UFC schedule is certainly taking shape for some huge cards in 2024. Several stars including Conor McGregor, Jon Jones were all linked to an appearance on the high-profile card.

However, it will unfortunately come too soon for them, with dates later in the year expected to be announced for their eagerly awaited returns. If the event continues to stack up with talent, it could well become one of the top ten most successful pay-per-views in the promotion's history, but this will largely depend on the headline acts.

Venue

UFC 300 will be staged at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, an iconic venue for the UFC with some of the biggest fights in the promotion's history having graced the four walls. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 for boxing and MMA events having opened in 2016 in Sin City, and largely taken over from the iconic MGM garden arena which had staged so many events in combat sports over the years.

The company's highest-selling pay-per-view in history between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor took place in the venue, and White will be hoping for just a pinch of that success to be emulated for the latest event. Tickets are likely to be in high demands when official details are announced, with the arena regularly having a full house for UFC events over the years.

Fight card so far

Zhang Weili (c) vs. Yan Xiaonan

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Jiří Procházka vs. Aleksandar Rakić

Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling

Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt

Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green

The UFC 300 fight card is starting to build with several fights officially announced, which are set to feature Charles Oliveira, Jiri Prochazka, Aljamain Sterling and Bo Nickal. It will also feature a historic title bout on the women's roster, with Zhang Weili set to take on Yan Xiaonan at strawweight.

The highlight of the night so far comes for the 'BMF' title in what promises to be a fan-favourite clash between supreme strikers Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway. The fight will be an intriguing contest given their unique and sensational styles, with the latter considered arguably the best boxer in the UFC. It could be a difficult route for 'Blessed' if he is to lose, but no doubt he will be keen to impress the fans on the night, s a hugely popular figure on the roster.

Odds

Justin Gaethje 1/2, Max Holloway 17/10 | Charles Oliveira 6/4, Arman Tsarukyan 8/15

Gaethje comes into the contest as the bookies favourite, with the fight taking place at his natural weight at 155lb as the current BMF champion. Holloway knows he faces an extremely difficult task, but will not be much of an underdog given his brilliant skillset which could cause anyone problems on the night.

Also at 155lb, two of the leading contenders in the division throw down with Oliveira seen as a narrow underdog against the surging challenger who is currently on a three-fight win streak. The stakes couldn't be higher in the contest with a shot at champion Islam Makhachev likely in waiting, with a potential date in Saudi Arabia likely to be available at June.