Highlights GiveMeSport's combat team have made their predictions for the UFC 300 main card.

Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill headlines the historic event, with three of our writers backing the champion, and two backing the challenger.

Elsewhere, Justin Gaethje fights Max Holloway for the BMF title in a fight that could easily steal the show.

UFC 300 marks a historic number for the world’s biggest combat sports promotion. It signifies the hard work of the original founders, ambitious visionaries - and of course - the thousands of elite martial artists who showed their skills for the masses to obsess about. The athletes of this event may not have name value that leaps off the page, but they are elite athletes in their field and are the perfect representation of MMA and is a microcosm of what the sport was built on – walking, not talking.

A fun way to bring in this monumental event is finding out who the staff of GIVEMESPORT.COM believes will win each main event fight. This includes Amy Kaplan, Alex Blatt, Nick Sutherland, Alan Dawson, and Ike Feldman. Some of the picks are a sweep for one side, but others could mean a huge upset! Here are the GMS staff picks:

Bo Nickal vs Cody Brundage

Amy: Brundage, Alex: Nickal, Nick: Nickal, Alan: Nickal, Ike: Brundage

Right out of the gate, Kaplan and Feldman come out swinging with their pick of massive underdog Cody Brundage (+1100) over the highly-touted Bo Nickal, which would count as the biggest upset in UFC history. While a pillar of what makes the UFC so exciting is the unpredictable nature of the sport, calling it a tall task for Brundage is an understatement. Nickal is one of the most prepared prospects in MMA history. Not only does the three-time Hodge Trophy winner (the best collegiate wrestler) have elite grappling, he is getting better at striking by leaps and bounds with each passing fight. While the Penn State alumni oozes with confidence, it would be absolutely wild if Brundage pulled off an upset on such a gigantic stage. We'll have to see, but the very safe pick heavily leans towards putting the bills on the undefeated Nickal.

Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan

Amy: Oliveira, Alex: Oliveira, Nick: Oliveira, Alan: Oliveira, Ike: Oliveira

The GMS staff resoundingly pick fan-favorite Charles Oliveira to get the job done against a mighty challenger in the Armenian powerhouse Arman Tsarukyan. Respect for Oliveira comes from his longevity in the UFC and when he flipped a switch from being a middle of the pack fighter to world champion. At one point, Oliveira was on one of the longest winning streaks in UFC history with 11 straight victories, with 90.9% of them coming by way of stoppage. Many see this as a huge test for Tsarukyan to prove if he is worthy of a rematch against UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. The two grapplers had a fair tussle a few years back before belts were on the line, and the muscled-up fighter would love nothing more than to get a huge win at UFC 300 against a former champ to set up his first title shot. We can never count out Oliveira, of course. The Brazilian mastermind is the holder of the most submissions in UFC history (19), with hands of stone to compliment. A lot is on the line in this fascinating lightweight bout.

Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway

Amy: Gaethje, Alex: Gaethje, Nick: Holloway, Alan: Holloway, Ike: Holloway

Every fight fan won’t blink when the cage door closes for the fight between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway to determine who is the BMF. This was the tightest pick for the staff as this really is a display of two crowd pleasers who never back down from a challenge or a phone booth fight. Holloway had nothing left to prove at featherweight and made the jump up a division. The Hawaiian didn’t take a layup fight by any stretch of the imagination either. Gaethje, who is coming off the biggest win of his career where he KO’d Dustin Poirier in a main event rematch, is peaking right now. If he were to finish Holloway, something that no other fighter has ever done, it would be a feather in his cap and a great reason to see him challenge for the undisputed belt next time out. Both men are fierce competitors, but the fight may come down to Gaethje’s signature leg kicks, something Holloway showed a deficiency for in his fights against Alexander Volkanovski.

Zhang Weili v Yan Xiaonan

Amy: Weili, Alex: Weili, Nick: Weili, Alan: Weili, Ike: Weili

The battle for China is the night’s co-main event match-up as UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili takes on Yan Xiaonan. Weili has shown a great amount of resilience to win the UFC strawweight title, then lose it, and then win it again, but she is looking to continue her winning streak. For Xiaonan, this is the biggest fight of her career, and she is really facing an elite opponent for the first time. Yes, she had a magnificent performance in her last outing, but Jessica Andrade isn't the same animal as Weili. With a very good chance of going down as one of the greatest fighters in history, Weili gets better with each performance. She is a ferocious striker and fastly became one of the better grapplers at 115 pounds. Xiaonan is longer than her opponent and should frequently use her jab and sidekick to score points and keep Weili off of her, but over a 25-minute fight, it’s likely that the champion will be able to get a hold of the challenger and enforce her will for another title defense. The GMS team are all going with Weili to stay on her path to greatness.

Alex Pereira v Jamahal Hill

Amy: Pereira, Alex: Pereira, Nick: Pereira, Alan: Hill, Ike: Hill

While Alex Pereira has been a wrecking ball from the moment he joined the UFC, for some reason, there are some GMS staff members who aren’t completely sold on the elite kickboxer. Amy, Alex, and Nick going with the champ is a very smart play as he looked terrific in his last fight at UFC 295. While the Brazilian has been winning fights and raising his legendary status, Jamahal Hill has been rehabbing an achilles injury that forced him to vacate his title last summer. Cage rust may be an invisible mental hurdle for Hill, but Pereira’s devastating kicking game is as real as it gets. We will know from the first few seconds of the fight if Hill can push off his foot to evade or to attack. For Pereira, he unveils more and more of his unbelievable striking skills with every new opponent, and at light heavyweight, he is no longer depleting himself to make weight. Hill has big power and precision in his hands, but Pereira should be able to sustain more damage at 205 pounds. The Brazilian is historically a slow starter, but will Hill need a round or two to get comfortable after being out for 15 months? It’s going to be an epic main event, and fun to see who will have the GMS bragging rights.