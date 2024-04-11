Highlights Holloway calls out McGregor for mocking his custom shorts, sparking playful banter before UFC 300.

The UFC announced custom shorts for some of the fighters competing at UFC 300, including Hawaiian print shorts for Max Holloway. The MacLife, Conor McGregor's website, shared an image of the shorts on social media and the former two-division champion replied with a laughing emoji. And that didn't sit well with Hollaway.

While appearing at the UFC 300 media day on Wednesday, Holloway called out McGregor when a reporter from The MacLife asked him a question.

"First things first, you gotta ask Conor 'What are you laughing about?' In your comment brotha," he said. "Go ask him, go ask him 'What are you laughing about?' Hopefully, he can get Lucky Charm shorts or something. Good for him, you know? Apparently, McGregor was watching the presser or was tipped off because shortly after, he shared a photo of shorts with dollar bills all over them. That tweet was quickly deleted.

The exchange was mostly playful but there was some bit behind Hollway's words. The pair fought once before. It took place at a UFC Fight Night in Boston and McGregor defeated Holloway via unanimous decision. It seems Holloway and McGregor may still be harboring some of that fight fuel even 10 years later.

Max Holloway Called New Champion Ilia Topuria 'Questionable'

Hollway was also asked about the new featherweight champion Ilia Topuria and the usually friendly and respectful Hollway didn't have many nice things to say about Topuria.

“Questionable, I’d say,” Holloway said about Topuria. “Questionable. That guy, everyone keeps asking me what do I think of Topuria – and I think he’s questionable.

Some had wondered if Hollway might eventually fight the reigning featherweight king. “We’ll see what happens,” Holloway said about a possible Topuria fight next. “In this sport, having options is always good. First thing’s first is Justin Gaethje. But there is a fun fight down there, and that man keeps talking, and I keep hearing him. My only advice to (Topuria) is when the contract comes up, sign the dotted line. Don’t make any excuses.”

He continued, “I’d fight him, but you go ask him that question about me. At the end of the day, UFC, I always want to fight for that title. I always want to do this. A lot of contenders they gave me. They gave me a lot of up-and-coming contenders, and there’s one that didn’t come up toward my way. You can ask UFC about that. You can ask him the question.” Hollway is fighting at lightweight next when he squares off with Gaethje for the BMF title on the main card at UFC 300 on Saturday.