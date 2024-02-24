Highlights ChatGPT is back with some predictions for the upcoming UFC 300.

AI believes there will be wins for Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, and Alex Pereira.

Predictions for all the other fights on the card have also been made.

ChatGPT has been taking over the world with almost everyone intrigued by the potential of the AI system. An online Reddit user has recently used the system in an attempt to predict the results of the highly anticipated upcoming UFC 300, with opinions swayed on the reliability of the predictions. Without further ado, let's take a look at what ChatGPT has predicted for every single fight announced so far, and who it has winning.

Jim Miller v Bobby Green

ChatGPT prediction: Green via decision

Jim Miller (26-16) will face Bobby Green (12-10-1) in a fight that has been on the UFC schedule three times in the past that has all been cancelled due to Green withdrawals. Miller comes into this fight on the back of five wins in his last five bouts, with his last outing being a submission victory against Gabriel Benitez at UFC 235. Green, a member of the UFC roster since 2013, comes into this fight with a record of two wins in his last three. Although in his last fight in December, he was defeated by Jalin Turner via knockout. ChatGPT has predicted that Green will be victorious through decision, which is a strong statement made by the AI system when looking at each fighter’s form going into the bout.

Jessica Andrade v Marina Rodriguez

ChatGPT prediction: Andrade via TKO

Next up is the all-Brazilian female strawweight match-up between Jessica Andrade (25-12) and Marina Rodriguez (17-3-2). Both fighters will be looking at this fight as an opportunity to build momentum ahead of a potential face-off with Zhang Weili for the strawweight championship. Andrade returned to the strawweight division in May 2023, losing her following two fights, before a remarkable third-round TKO over Mackenzie Dern at UFC 295, a performance that won her Performance of the Night. Interestingly, Rodriguez comes into the fight off a second-round TKO against Michelle Waterson-Gomez in September, which also won her Performance of the Night. ChatGPT believes that Andrade will equal her last fight, with its prediction being a third round TKO.

Sodiq Yusuff vs Diego Lopes

ChatGPT prediction: Yusuff via TKO

No.12 ranked featherweight Sodiq Yusuff (13-3-0) will be facing upcoming star Diego Lopes (23-6-0) in an exciting match-up. Yusuff was unable to overcome Edson Barboza in his last main event fight, however it was still a highly entertaining encounter that showcased Yusuff’s abilities and earned him heaps of praise. Although only three fights in the UFC, Diego Lopes has been regarded as a ‘must-watch’ fighter. With two exhilarating victories against Gavin Tucker and Pat Sabatini, the Brazilian has shown his strength in the division. However, ChatGPT has gone with the side of experience, predicting that Yusuff will manage to win with a second round TKO.

Holly Holm v Kayla Harrison

ChatGPT prediction: Harrison via submission

Holly Holm (15-6-0) is set to fight Kayla Harrison (16-1) in the bantamweight division, which is a UFC debut for the latter. Holm is a previous bantamweight champion and will be looking to regain her title from Raquel Pennington, a fighter she has already previously beaten twice. Despite not making her UFC debut yet, Harrison is a force to be reckoned with. She is a two-time Olympic gold medallist in judo and a two-time PFL champion. ChatGPT has favoured the Olympic gold medallist, predicting a second-round submission victory.

Deiveson Figueiredo v Cody Garbrandt

ChatGPT prediction: Figueiredo vs TKO

Two former UFC champions will clash at UFC 300, with Cody Garbrandt (14-5) taking on Deiveson Figueiredo(22-3-1). Garbrandt is a former bantamweight champion and is coming off a successful 2023 with two victories against Brian Kelleher and Trevin Jones. After a successful division debut, former two-time flyweight champion Figueiredo will hope to continue his division successes. And ChatGPT believes he will, with it predicting that Figueriedo will TKO Garbrandt in the third round.

Bo Nickal v Cody Brundage

ChatGPT prediction: Nickal via decision

Bo Nickal (5-0) faces Cody Brundage (10-5-0) in his next fight, with fans disappointed and declaring it a mismatch. Bo Nickal has fought five times, with no fight managing to last longer than three minutes, highlighting the dominance the American brings to the Octagon. Cody Brundage is coming off the back of two victories, shifting his form from his previous losing streak. Still, ChatGPT has predicted that Nickal will be victorious, however, only by decision, which would end Nickal’s streak of three-minute dominations.

Charles Oliveira v Arman Tsarukyan

ChatGPT prediction: Oliveira via submission

Charles Oliveira (34-9-0) will be competing against Arman Tsarukyan (21-3-0) in the lightweight division, with Dana White announcing that the winner will become the next contender for the division champion. Oliveira became a UFC lightweight champion at UFC 262, becoming the 11th undisputed UFC lightweight champion in the process. Ranked second in the division, “De Bronx’s” only loss in his past five fights was against the current division champion, providing that extra motivation for him to win this time around. Ranked fourth in the division, Tsarukyan also has a point to prove in the match-up. After losing to the current champion, Tsarukyan has won eight of his last nine, with his eyes being purely set on the chance for vengeance in the rematch opportunity. Unfortunately for Tsarukyan, ChatGPT does not believe he will get his chance, with it predicting Oliveira overcoming the Armenian with a third-round submission.

Jiri Prochazka v Aleksandar Rakic

ChatGPT prediction: Prochazka via TKO

Former lightweight heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka (29-4-1) will be taking on Aleksandar Rakic (14-3) at UFC 300. After being the light heavyweight champion in 2022, Prochazka suffered a shoulder injury that forced him to vacate the title. At UFC 295, he faced Alex Pereira in an opportunity to regain his title, but he unfortunately lost after a second-round TKO. Hungrier than ever, Prochazka will want to return to the highs of 2022 and begin the path to regaining his title. Rakic, meanwhile, has been on the sidelines since 2022 after sustaining a serious knee injury, which has given him time to prepare for this fight. However, ChatGPT still believes that the former champion will be too much for Rakic and predicts a Prochazka second-round TKO.

ChatGPT UFC 300 predictions Fight Winner Method of Victory Round Miller vs Green Green Decision N/A Andrade vs Rodriguez Andrade TKO 3rd Yusuff vs Lopes Yusuff TKO 2nd Holm vs Harrison Harrison Submission 2nd Figueiredo vs Garbrandt Figueiredo TKO 3rd Nickal vs Brundage Nickal Decision N/A Oliveira vs Tsarukyan Oliveira Submission 3rd Prochazka vs Rakic Prochazka TKO 2nd Weili vs Xiaonan Weili Decision N/A Gaethje vs Holloway Gaethje TKO 3rd Pereira vs Hill Pereira KO 2nd

Zhang Weili vs Yan Xiaonan

ChatGPT prediction: Weili via decision

Zhang Weili (24-3-0) will defend her strawweight championship title against Yan Xiaonan (17-3-0) in an all-Chinese title bout. Ranked as ESPN’s top pound-for-pound women’s MMA fighter in the world, Weili is a two-time UFC champion and is coming into this fight off a dominant decision win against Amanda Lemos at UFC 292. However, Xiaonan is ranked seventh in the world and is also coming off an outstanding first-round knockout win against former champion Jessica Andrade at UFC 298. ChatGPT believes that Weili will continue her domination as a fighter and overcome Xiaonan by decision.

Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway

ChatGPT prediction: Gaethje vs TKO

Max Holloway (25-7-0) will face off with Justin Gaethje (25-4-0), which will be nothing short of pure entertainment. Ranked second in the division, Holloway holds the record for the most significant strikes in UFC history, as well as the most finishes ever in the featherweight division. ‘Blessed’ also has five wins in his last six, with the fighter looking to continue his good form. Gaethje, meanwhile, is ranked third in the division and also always provides an entertaining watch. With multiple Fight of the Year awards from various media outlets and a ridiculous finishing rate of 20 knockouts in 25 career wins, undoubtedly fireworks are going to be in the Octagon when he steps in there. ChatGPT has predicted that Gaethje will win by TKO in the third round.

Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill

ChatGPT prediction: Pereira via KO

For the main event, Alex Pereira (9-2-0) will defend his light heavyweight title for the first time against former champion Jamahal Hill (12-1-0). At UFC 295, Pereira defeated Jiri Prochazka for the vacant belt, becoming a two-weight titleholder in the process. The Brazilian previously held the middleweight title from November 2022 to April 2023. Hill was forced to vacate his belt after an achilles injury that meant he never got to have a single title defence. “Sweet Dreams” has only ever lost once in his career to Paul Craig, with the fighter winning his other 12 fights, primarily by TKO. ChatGPT’s only knockout prediction comes in this fight, with AI believing that Pereira will KO Hill in the second round of the bout.