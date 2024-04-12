Highlights Fighters on UFC 300 card will earn record-breaking bonuses of $300k, higher than ever before.

Top earners include Alex Pereira, expected to make $2.85m, and Justin Gaethje at around $2.4m.

UFC 300 will be one of the most expensive shows in company history when it comes to payroll.

Fighters on this weekend's landmark UFC 300 card have the opportunity to cash in on the largest performance bonuses ever offered in the promotion's history after company president Dana White confirmed that fight night bonuses for the show would be raised from the standard $50,000 to a massive $300,000.

However, certain competitors are already guaranteed a bumper pay day for their work at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday evening. Fighter salaries for the historic show have been estimated by MMA Salaries and they reveal one of the biggest combined payrolls for a single card in UFC history. The numbers have been calculated by adding a fighter's estimated base pay to their income via the UFC sponsorship programme and then including any expected cut of pay-per-view revenue. They do not include any win bonuses or other discretionary bonuses paid by the UFC.

Alex Pereira Expected to be Highest Paid Fighter on UFC 300

Brazilian striker in line to bank more than $2.8m

Pereira defends his UFC light heavyweight title against Jamahal Hill in the headline fight of UFC 300 and the 36-year-old is set to be handsomely rewarded for his time regardless of the outcome. 'Poatan' will reportedly pick up $1.2m in show money, together with an additional $1.6m in pay-per-view revenue. In total, Pereira is expected to make in excess of $2.85m before bonuses.

Justin Gaethje is expected to be the next highest earner of the show, with 'The Highlight' set to bank a total of almost $2.4m for his 'BMF Title' clash with Max Holloway. Elsewhere, women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili will also pocket in excess of $2m for her championship defence against Yan Xiaonan and the previously mentioned Holloway becomes the final fighter on the card to reportedly be guaranteed a payday of more than $2m on the night.

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is set to make $779,000, while light heavyweight title challenger Hill will receive a minimum of $540,000 for his main event bout. The highest earner on the UFC 300 prelims is expected to be promotional debutant Kayla Harrison who is in line to make $312k - some $38k more than her opponent Holly Holm.

UFC 300 Expected Salaries in Full

The landmark card is set to be one of the most expensive in UFC history

Fighter Base Pay PPV Share/Sponsorship Total Alex Pereira $1,200,000 $1,650,000 $2,850,000 Justin Gaethje $750,000 $1,619,000 $2,369,000 Zhang Weili $600,000 $1,650,000 $2,250,000 Max Holloway $500,000 $1,629,000 $2,129,000 Charles Oliveira $750,000 $39,000 $779,000 Jamahal Hill $500,000 $40,000 $540,000 Kayla Harrison $300,000 $12,000 $312,000 Yan Xiaonan $250,000 $40,000 $290,000 Holly Holm $250,000 $24,000 $274,000 Aljamain Sterling $250,000 $24,000 $274,000 Deiveson Figueiredo $200,000 $24,000 $224,000 Jiri Prochazka $200,000 $12,500 $212,500 Jim Miller $150,000 $29,000 $179,000 Jessica Andrade $150,000 $29,000 $179,000 Cody Garbrandt $150,000 $19,000 $169,000 Calvin Kattar $150,000 $19,000 $169,000 Arman Tsarukyan $150,000 $14,000 $164,000 Bo Nickal $150,000 $12,000 $162,000 Bobby Green $100,000 $24,000 $124,000 Marina Rodriguez $100,000 $19,000 $119,000 Jalin Turner $100,000 $19,000 $119,000 Renato Moicano $90,000 $19,000 $109,000 Sodiq Yusuff $60,000 $14,000 $74,000 Aleksandar Rakic $60,000 $14,000 $74,000 Cody Brundage $50,000 $14,000 $64,000 Diego Lopes $50,000 $12,500 $62,500 Figures taken as per MMA Salaries.

With four fighters not expected to break the $100,000 mark with their basic pay, it clear just how much Dana White's $300,000 bonuses could mean to some competitors. We could be set for an action-packed card in Sin City.