Fighters on this weekend's landmark UFC 300 card have the opportunity to cash in on the largest performance bonuses ever offered in the promotion's history after company president Dana White confirmed that fight night bonuses for the show would be raised from the standard $50,000 to a massive $300,000.

However, certain competitors are already guaranteed a bumper pay day for their work at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday evening. Fighter salaries for the historic show have been estimated by MMA Salaries and they reveal one of the biggest combined payrolls for a single card in UFC history. The numbers have been calculated by adding a fighter's estimated base pay to their income via the UFC sponsorship programme and then including any expected cut of pay-per-view revenue. They do not include any win bonuses or other discretionary bonuses paid by the UFC.

Alex Pereira Expected to be Highest Paid Fighter on UFC 300

Brazilian striker in line to bank more than $2.8m

Alex Pereira in the cage

Pereira defends his UFC light heavyweight title against Jamahal Hill in the headline fight of UFC 300 and the 36-year-old is set to be handsomely rewarded for his time regardless of the outcome. 'Poatan' will reportedly pick up $1.2m in show money, together with an additional $1.6m in pay-per-view revenue. In total, Pereira is expected to make in excess of $2.85m before bonuses.

Justin Gaethje is expected to be the next highest earner of the show, with 'The Highlight' set to bank a total of almost $2.4m for his 'BMF Title' clash with Max Holloway. Elsewhere, women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili will also pocket in excess of $2m for her championship defence against Yan Xiaonan and the previously mentioned Holloway becomes the final fighter on the card to reportedly be guaranteed a payday of more than $2m on the night.

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is set to make $779,000, while light heavyweight title challenger Hill will receive a minimum of $540,000 for his main event bout. The highest earner on the UFC 300 prelims is expected to be promotional debutant Kayla Harrison who is in line to make $312k - some $38k more than her opponent Holly Holm.

UFC 300 Expected Salaries in Full

The landmark card is set to be one of the most expensive in UFC history

UFC 300 fight card banner

Fighter

Base Pay

PPV Share/Sponsorship

Total

Alex Pereira

$1,200,000

$1,650,000

$2,850,000

Justin Gaethje

$750,000

$1,619,000

$2,369,000

Zhang Weili

$600,000

$1,650,000

$2,250,000

Max Holloway

$500,000

$1,629,000

$2,129,000

Charles Oliveira

$750,000

$39,000

$779,000

Jamahal Hill

$500,000

$40,000

$540,000

Kayla Harrison

$300,000

$12,000

$312,000

Yan Xiaonan

$250,000

$40,000

$290,000

Holly Holm

$250,000

$24,000

$274,000

Aljamain Sterling

$250,000

$24,000

$274,000

Deiveson Figueiredo

$200,000

$24,000

$224,000

Jiri Prochazka

$200,000

$12,500

$212,500

Jim Miller

$150,000

$29,000

$179,000

Jessica Andrade

$150,000

$29,000

$179,000

Cody Garbrandt

$150,000

$19,000

$169,000

Calvin Kattar

$150,000

$19,000

$169,000

Arman Tsarukyan

$150,000

$14,000

$164,000

Bo Nickal

$150,000

$12,000

$162,000

Bobby Green

$100,000

$24,000

$124,000

Marina Rodriguez

$100,000

$19,000

$119,000

Jalin Turner

$100,000

$19,000

$119,000

Renato Moicano

$90,000

$19,000

$109,000

Sodiq Yusuff

$60,000

$14,000

$74,000

Aleksandar Rakic

$60,000

$14,000

$74,000

Cody Brundage

$50,000

$14,000

$64,000

Diego Lopes

$50,000

$12,500

$62,500

Figures taken as per MMA Salaries.

With four fighters not expected to break the $100,000 mark with their basic pay, it clear just how much Dana White's $300,000 bonuses could mean to some competitors. We could be set for an action-packed card in Sin City.

