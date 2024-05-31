Highlights Makhachev and Poirier meet for the UFC Lightweight Championship this weekend in Newark, New Jersey.

Both could bank more than $2 million from their main event showdown.

Sean Strickland has been critical of UFC fighter pay, but is still guaranteed $500,000 for facing Paulo Costa over five rounds.

Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier will do battle for the lightweight championship on Saturday at UFC 302, with both men set to be well compensated for their efforts regardless of the result. 'The Diamond' - a former interim champion in his own right - fights for just the fourth time since 2021 in the evening's main event.

The Louisiana native's relative lack of Octagon time might well be connected to the two impressive paydays he received for victories over Conor McGregor three years ago. Poirier first stopped the Irishman at UFC 257, before repeating the dose six months later at UFC 264.

Per Sportskeeda, the American received around $800,000 (£630,000) in base pay for each of those fights - and is set to pocket a similar sum at UFC 302 against the dangerous Makhachev.

Estimated UFC 302 Fight Purses Revealed

Both Makhachchev and Poirier could earn in excess of $2 million

Per NY Fights, the cumulative base pay for the event is expected to exceed $10m (£7.9m), but the two biggest fight purses are set to go in the two men in the main event.

Makhachev is believed to be guaranteed a minimum of $1m (£790,000), although with pay-per-view incentives his total take home pay could rise to as much as $3m (approximately £2.4m). His challenger Poirier is not expected to see any uplift in his $800,000 base pay, but could bank as much as $2m (£1.6m) if the event is a commercial success.

Ahead of his five-round co-main event with Paulo Costa, Sean Strickland has been highly critical about how the UFC pays its fighters. Despite his complaints, he and Costa are both in line to receive a base salary of $500,000 (£395,000) on Saturday night. The pair could also see their income double if the pay-per-view performs well.

Related Sean Strickland Turned on UFC During Press Conference Rant Sean Strickland, ex-UFC middleweight champ, blasted the UFC over fighter pay and the new gloves.

In another highly-anticipated main card bout, Kevin Holland is in line to pick up $200,000 (£158,000) for his middleweight showdown with Michał Oleksiejczuk, who will bank $150,000 (£119,000). Elsewhere, Niko Price will pocket the same $150,000 for his showdown with Alex Morono. Morono is expected to receive $110,000 (£86,900) for the fight, which is mirrored in the amount that Randy Brown will make for his main card opener against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos.

While UFC 302 promises to be a night of action-packed fights, the main event has enjoyed most of the focus on fight week. Makhachev and Poirer ramped up the anticipation for their headlining contest after sharing a bad-tempered face-off at Thursday's press conference. The future of the 155-pound division is on the line this weekend in Newark, New Jersey - with millions of dollars at stake.