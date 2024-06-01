Highlights UFC 302 takes place Saturday at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The two biggest fights pit Islam Makhachev against Dustin Poirier, and Sean Strickland against Paulo Costa.

Five of GIVEMESPORT's combat sports roster were almost in unison with this week's picks.

With UFC 302 comes one of the year’s most exciting stylistic pairings as UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is facing two-time title challenger Dustin Poirier. Makhachev has elite grappling skills with his quickly improving kickboxing, while Poirier incorporates his heavy boxing style along with the occasional submission.

In the co-main event between former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa, fans will be delighted to see two men who like to stand in the middle of the cage and trade shots. Their styles aren’t as contrasting as the main event, but are more of a boxer fighting a slugger. Read on to see who the GIVEMESPORT.COM staff (Alan Dawson, Nick Sutherland, James Evans, Tyler Fell) predict who will win these big fights!

GIVEMESPORT Staff Picks (-250) Sean Strickland vs (+205) Paulo Costa

Strickland is coming off a razor-thin title fight loss back at UFC 297

Strickland has always been able to draw an audience because of his mic skills, which also hit the nerves of his opponents by speaking his mind, but his actual fighting ability is quite the opposite, as he is a fundamentally sound Mixed Martial Artist. While he possesses a black belt in jiu-jitsu, the Nevada native’s go-to is his striking. The best example of Strickland as a whole was back at UFC 293 versus former UFC middleweight king, Israel Adesanya. Strickland chirped on the mic with slapstick comments, but on fight night, he was dialed in and executed his game plan to perfection to become champion.

The GMS staff can obviously see Strickland’s skills as this is the first time all members of the staff were in agreement for a fight prediction. Strickland takes on a powerful Costa who has danced around title contention for years now, but is yet to break through because of a lack of discipline. The fight will be tension-filled as Strickland, who has the cardio and jab advantage, lacks pure put away power which will present one or two moments of the fight where Costa can unleash a brutal attack. Should Strickland stay focused, he should pretty handily win a decision.

GMS Staff Fighter to Win Method of Victory Alan Dawson Sean Strickland via Decision Nick Sutherland Sean Strickland via 2nd-Round Knockout James Evans Sean Strickland via Decision Tyler Fell Sean Strickland via Decision Ike Feldman Sean Strickland via Decision

GIVEMESPORT Staff Picks (-580) Islam Makhachev vs (+420) Dustin Poirier

Poirier earned his third title shot after a spectacular knockout at UFC 299

Dustin Poirier’s story has been one of many triumphs as well as trials. From very humble beginnings in Louisiana to competing against Conor McGregor on the biggest of stages, Poirier has done everything this sport has to give besides becoming the UFC champion. The final hurdle for Poirier to jump in order to finish his story is a tall one. He faces a well-rounded Islam Makhachev, who has taken the torch from his longtime teammate and friend, former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Makhachev shares the same warrior mindset as Khabib, but they differ a bit in their fighting styles. Khabib uses a relentless chain-wrestling approach while Makhachev is more comfortable in kick boxing range. Though Makhachev is a competent striker, it would be wise for the Dagestani champion to not be overconfident against Poirier, who is constantly launching hooks from both sides looking to put his opponents to sleep. Poirier’s grappling has been exposed and Makhachev will likely try to exploit this deficiency like Khabib did at UFC 242. Aside from Alan, the GMS staff members are going with the champ.