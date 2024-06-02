Highlights Makhachev aims for third title defense against Poirier, who's desperate for first undisputed victory of his career.

Strickland seeks redemption in co-main event vs Costa, on a mission to prove himself worthy of another title shot.

Follow GiveMeSport for live updates and highlights of UFC 302 from Newark.

UFC 302 takes place on Saturday, June 1 live from Newark, New Jersey. The card is headlined by a lightweight title fight between the reigning champion Islam Makhachev and the perennial fan favorite, Dustin Poirier.

Makhachev will look to secure his third successful title defense, the first against someone not named Alexander Volkanovski. Poirier is looking for his first undisputed world title after falling short several times in the past. He's already explained he may retire after this fight, so it could be his last chance to achieve his lifelong dream.

In the co-main event, a bitter Sean Strickland is looking for a win to earn a rematch and/or another shot at the title he lost to Dricus du Plessis. He takes on Paulo Costa who is also looking to prove himself on his way to the top. Follow along with GiveMeSport throughout the night as we bring you live updates, highlights, and more right here.

Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier

Official results TBD, check back often

Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa

Official results TBD, check back often

Kevin Holland vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Official results TBD, check back often

Close

Niko Price vs. Alex Morono

Fight in progress

In the first round, Price dropped Morono early but once on the ground, Morono took control and almost submitted him. Back on their feet they trade jabs and kicks to end the round.

In the second round, Price took Morono down the canvas again but this time he was in control. Morono was looking fatigued as they worked back to their feet.

Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Randy Brown defeated Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

There was some controversy in the first round when the fight was briefly stopped due to an eye poke but Zaleski dos Santos wasn't given the appropriate recovery time. Between rounds the referee was given instructions, likely telling him what he'd done wrong. It ended up not mattering, as the fight went into the second round.

Zaleski dos Santos took the back of Brown and tried to finish the fight with a body triangle but Brown refused to tap and by being patient was able to escape, take the back of Zaleski dos Santos, and end the round in control.

In the third, another alleged eye poke stalled the action briefly before getting right back into action. After more back-and-forth action, the fight went to the scorecards.

UFC 302 Preliminary Card Results

Preliminary Card results will be updated as they happen