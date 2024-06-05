Highlights Islam Makhachev, winner of the UFC 302 main event, earnt a huge $1.842 million, outearning Dustin Poirier's $1.282 million payout.

Sean Strickland, meanwhile, secured $1.22 million following his victory, despite admitting his fight wasn't the most entertaining.

Not all fighters hit the million-dollar mark at UFC 302, however, with some earning as little as $24,000.

Three fighters at UFC 302 are estimated to have earnt over $1 million from the event, it has been reported. Islam Makhachev, who fought and defeated Dustin Poirier in UFC 302’s main event, is expected to have received a total payout of $1,842,000. The impressive sum included a $100,000 bonus for winning both the Performance of the Night and Fight of the Night awards.

Last weekend’s UFC 302 took place in Newark, New Jersey and the main event concluded with Poirier tapping out in the fifth round due to being choked out by Makhachev before the D’Arce Choke was released. Makhachev celebrated the victory with his training partner and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who had only recently returned to coaching.

After the fight, in an interview with Joe Rogan, Poirier hinted at retirement: "I'm not 100 percent, but if this is my last fight, I want to dedicate this journey to the people who made me the man I am, and that's the women in my life."

UFC 302 Salaries

Makhachev took home around $600k more than Poirier

Close

Despite the loss, Diamond showed remarkable resilience by fending off several takedown attempts and pulling himself off the canvas on numerous occasions. For his efforts, the American received a $50,000 bonus, bringing his earnings to approximately $1.282 million. Ranked #4 in the UFC lightweight division, Poirier's performance cemented his position as one of the top fighters in his category.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Islam Makhachev reportedly earnt $560,000 more than Dustin Poirier for their UFC 302 fight.

In the co-main event, American fighter Sean Strickland faced Paulo Costa. The former secured the win via split decision, but even admitted himself that it was not the most entertaining fight, stating afterwards: “It was a boring fight, sorry guys."

Select UFC 302 salaries Fighter Expected payout Islam Makhachev $1,842,000 Dustin Poirier $1,282,000 Sean Strickland $1,221,000 Paulo Costa $506,000 Kevin Holland $371,000 Jailton Almeida $206,000

Regardless of the entertainment value, Strickland’s win earnt him an estimated $1.22 million, and he is still in the running to become a two-time UFC middleweight champion. Strickland’s opponent, Paulo Costa, meanwhile, earnt an estimated $506,000 from the event.

Close

Other Notable UFC 302 Salaries

Kevin Holland also made a notable impact at UFC 302. Competing in the middleweight category against Michal Oleksiejczuk, he won via technical submission just 1 minute and 34 seconds into the first round. His impressive performance earned him a $50,000 bonus, contributing to a total estimated payout of $371,000.

Brazilian fighter Jailton Almeida was also among the top earners from last weekend’s event after he defeated Alexander Romanov by submission in the first round. It is predicted that the heavyweight’s performance earnt him around $206,000.