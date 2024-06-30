Highlights Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka headlines UFC 303 on June 29th.

McGregor vs. Chandler bout canceled due to McGregor's broken toe.

UFC 303 Preliminary and Early Prelims results include Pyfer, Fili, Silva, and Robertson victories.

A rematch between UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and the former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka tops UFC 303 which takes place on the 29th of June. The card was initially meant to be Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler but the fight was called off when McGregor broke his toe. Now a rematch between two of the most intriguing 205ers will take place. We'll be updating this story live throughout the night so check back often for results, highlights, and more.

Alex Pereira (c) vs. Jiri Prochazka

OFFICIAL RESULTS: TBD

Dan Ige vs. Diego Lopes

OFFICIAL RESULTS: TBD

In a wild turn of events, Dan Ige stepped in to fight Diego Lopes with just a few hour's notice when Brian Ortega was forced out of the fight due to illness.

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson

OFFICIAL RESULTS: TBD

Anthony Smith vs. Roman Dolidze

OFFICIAL RESULTS: TBD

Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page

OFFICIAL RESULTS: TBD

UFC 303 Preliminary Card Results

Preliminary Card

Joe Pyfer defeated Marc-Andre Barriault via KO, Round 1 - 1:25

Andre Fili defeated Cub Swanson via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Jean Silva defeated Charles Jourdain via KO, Round 2 - 1:22

Payton Talbott defeated Yanis Ghemmouri via KO, Round 1 - 0:19

Early Prelims

Gillian Robertson defeated Michelle Waterson-Gomez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Martin Buday defeated Andrei Arlovski via split decision (29-28, 30-27, 28-29)

Rei Tsuruya defeated Carlos Hernandez via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Vinicius Oliveira defeated Ricky Simon via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)