UFC fans were left gutted after the promotion confirmed that Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler is officially off late on Thursday.

UFC 303 on the 29th of June was set to play host to the long-awaited return of the Irishman - who hasn't fought since losing to Dustin Poirier back in 2021.

According to veteran MMA reporter Ariel Helwani, the UFC are reportedly hoping to have the fight take place before the end of September.

Taking to social media, Helwani said: "McGregor vs. Chandler will be re-booked later this year. The fight has been pushed because McGregor suffered an injury right before last week’s press conference in Dublin. Everyone involved - the UFC, McGregor, Paradigm - did everything in their power to save this.

"It didn’t look good initially, then it didn’t, then it did and finally it didn’t. The plug was officially pulled a little less than 48 hours ago."

While thousands of Irish fans were expected to make the long trip to Vegas, and with millions set to watch around the world, the promotion have managed to save the card with three epic fights.

Dana White Announces Three New Fights

A light-heavyweight rematch will headline the card

Following the cancellation of the fight, Dana White announced the new look of the UFC 303 fight card for International Fight Week on the 29th of June.

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will defend his belt for the second time in as many months as he takes on Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303 - which will serve as the main event.

The Brazilian, who defended his light-heavyweight title against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300, will be making a quick turnaround against the Czech star.

The two went toe-to-toe back in New York in November 2023 for the then-vacant title. Pereira went on to secure a TKO victory in the second round, with Prochazka now looking to get his revenge in the rematch.

White also announced a new co-main event for the card, a featherweight match-up between Brian Ortega and Diego Lopez. Ortega comes into the contest off the back of a stunning win against Yair Rodriguez in February.

Lopes has emerged as a real breakout star this year and announced himself as a top contender at featherweight with his first-round knockout win over Sodiq Yusuff at UFC 300.

This showdown will take place instead of the scheduled bout between former light heavyweight champion Hill and Carlos Ulberg. 'Sweet Dreams' is no longer scheduled to fight due to a knee injury.

Ulberg will remain on the card, and stepping up on short notice is none other than former light-heavyweight title challenger, Anthony Smith - who's fresh off a victory over Vitor Petrino at UFC 301 in Brazil.

Following the new additions, UFC 303 is as follows:

Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka

Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes

Carlos Ulberg vs. Anthony Smith

Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page

Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson

Carlos Hernandez vs. Rei Tsuruya

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson

Ricky Simon vs. Vinicius Oliveira

Payton Talbott vs. Yais Ghemmouri

Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday

Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva

Jiri Prochazka Recently Confirmed His Return

The light-heavyweight star will be desperate to win back the belt

Prochazka recently revealed that he signed a contract for his next fight. The 31-year-old was in the crowd at OKTAGON 58 on last weekend, and during an interview at the event, he teased a fight announcement – but failed to name the opponent or the date.

“I would also like to announce that I have signed something, but we will have to wait,” he said. “Because again my organisation is a bit late with it. So, I hope that in a few days, we will know, and it will be out there, and we will go for it.”

Prochazka’s interviewer predicted that the Czech fighter and 'Poatan' would headline UFC 303 this month: “I think Jiri Prochazka will be the injury replacement at UFC 303,” Ondrej Novotny said. “For the injured Conor McGregor, in a title fight with [Alex] Pereira in the main event.”