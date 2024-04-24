Highlights The UFC 303 fight card, which Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are headlining, continues to take shape.

Jamahal Hill will face Khalil Rountree Jr. in a powerful light heavyweight matchup.

Deiveson Figueiredo, meanwhile, calls out Dominick Cruz.

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler was officially announced as the UFC 303 main event earlier this month and the card is very quickly starting to take shape. The card could also be strengthened with former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo fighting at the event. The Brazilian powerhouse has called out a UFC legend, and arguably the greatest bantamweight of all time to fight at UFC 303.

Jamahal Hill vs Khalil Rountree Jr is Official For UFC 303

Hill will be hoping to bounce back following his heavy loss to Alex Pereira

Despite suffering a KO loss against Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 300 for the light heavyweight title, Jamahal Hill already has his next fight booked and announced.

The former light heavyweight champ 'Sweet Dreams' will face off against another powerful kickboxer in Khalil Rountree Jr., who has recently been on a tear in the light heavyweight division. Rountree is on a five-fight winning streak with four of those wins coming via TKO. This is a very good fight between two skilled and incredibly powerful light heavyweights, and it is a fantastic addition to the McGregor vs Chandler undercard.

Despite many fans believing that Hill may be making a mistake coming back into the Octagon this quickly following his knockout loss at UFC 300, Hill is coming off the back of a really bad achilles injury and the activity, as well as jumping straight back into a training camp, may actually do Hill the world of good and make his body normalized to fighting again following a pretty long layoff from competition.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Khalil Rountree has a 69% career finish rate (nine knockouts from 13 wins.)

Hill's opponent, Rountree, is looking to fire his way up the light heavyweight division as he plans to fight Pereira, and a win over Hill would do exactly this for Rountree. Rountree is currently ranked No.8 in the division, and a win over Hill would likely fire Rountree into the top 5.

Deiveson Figueiredo Calls Out Dominick Cruz To Fight At UFC 303

This could be a welcome addition to the McGregor vs Chandler show

With a number of fights already official for UFC 303, former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueredo may be looking to make his way on to the card too.

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil reacts against Brandon Moreno of Mexico in their flyweight title fight during the UFC 270 event at Honda Center on January 22, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

In a recent interview with Brazilian outlet Canal Encarada, Figueiredo called for a fight at UFC 303 against former UFC bantamweight champion and arguably the greatest bantamweight the sport has ever seen, Dominick Cruz.

Despite Cruz having not fought since August 2022 and being 39 years old, he hasn't officially announced his retirement from the sport, yet. However, Cruz taking this fight probably wouldn't be the smartest idea as he is no longer the fighter he used to be, and he will go into this fight with a big risk of being brutally KO'd as Figueiredo is one of the hardest hitters in the lighter weight divisions.

Figueiredo is 2-0 since moving up to bantamweight and is fresh off a win over Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300. Figueiredo believes that a win over Cruz at UFC 303 could secure him a title shot next.

“It would be amazing to fight at [UFC 303] in June, that depends on [Cruz]. If he signs the contract, I’m ready. I want to fight him, and I think he’s a guy who can take me to a title shot.”

Key statistic sourced from Sherdog.