Highlights GIVEMESPORT's staff are split on the big fights at UFC 303, including the main event.

Alex Pereira headlines the card in a rematch against Jiri Prochazka.

Ian Machado Garry is the overall GMS staff pick for his grudge match with Michael 'Venom' Page.

UFC 303 is upon us and instead of Conor McGregor leading the charge we will see one of the sport’s fastest-growing superstars in Alex Pereira taking the stage to see if he can once again slay the wild man, Jiri Prochazka. The Brazilian champion has been carving his name in the history books with each passing fight. Another win will place his UFC record at 9-1.

The co-main event is also a late insertion. The slot was supposed to be filled by Khalil Rountree and Jamahal Hill, but instead, we are getting a feisty fight between two-time UFC title challenger Brian Ortega and fan favorite Diego Lopes. The card also features an important welterweight clash between charismatic Irishman Ian Machado Garry and Michael 'Venom' Page. Here are the picks from the GIVEMESPORT staff for these all-important fights, featuring the views of Nick Sutherland, Alan Dawson, James Evans, Donal Long and Tyler Fell.

Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka

Nick: Pereira, Alan: Pereira, James: Pereira, Donal: Jiri, Tyler: Jiri, Ike: Jiri

This might be the first time that the staff is split right down the middle of this fight. A major factor that is playing into this fight is the psyche of both men. Pereira may feel that he has already beaten Jiri because of their first fight at UFC 295 back in November. There’s also the argument that Jiri will be motivated to prove that he was unjustly stopped early in that bout.

Both men are unafraid to walk through the fire to get the job done. Very similar to the Pride FC days when world-class warriors would do battle often. Jiri and Pereira have shown great respect to one another through the brief lead-up to this fight, despite Prochazka's claims that Pereira is working with some sort of energy that isn’t pure.

Pereira has everything to lose in this fight, but if Jiri does get his hand raised, the likelihood of a trilogy is high. This fight - like their last - is almost too close to call.

Brian Ortega vs Diego Lopes

Nick: Lopes, Alan: Lopes, James: Ortega, Donal: Lopes, Tyler: Lopes, Ike: Lopes

With only one GMS staff member picking Brian Ortega, it goes to show that everyone sees Lopes as this young featherweight fighter who trains constantly and can’t afford to fall out of shape in between camps at this point in his career. Both men are coming off gigantic wins in their last fights and, like the aforementioned main event fight, these guys are also taking it on short notice.

It was a warning sign to see Ortega as an underdog, but as time went on, that betting line is appearing more and more reasonable, as the former title challenger asked for a 10-pound allowance as he couldn’t find it within himself to cut down that much. With the added weight to his already shredded frame, it’s expected that Lopes will still be able to control the fight and get the biggest win of his career.

Ian Machado Garry vs Michael 'Venom' Page

Nick: MVP, Alan: MVP, James: Garry, Donal: Garry, Tyler: Garry, Ike: Garry

There has been a lot of talking between these two fighters, but ironically, their fighting styles are very erratic with little chance of a slugfest. Garry loves to use his leg kicks to slow his opponent before he lets his hands fly. MVP has the ability to land pinpoint kicks, but his game plan is to usually time his opponent's strikes in the hope of landing an opportunistic counter punch.

Page has been refining his skills inside the Bellator cage for years now, but faces a far greater challenge in just his second UFC bout. It’s a close battle, but if one fighter can win impressively, they will be rocketed up the ranks. A knockout, in particular, would likely see the winner take a prime position in the welterweight rankings. The GIVEMESPORT team is mostly leaning towards Garry to get the job done …. slowly.