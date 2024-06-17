Highlights Conor McGregor's withdrawal from UFC 303 has led to many questions over ticket refunds.

The event will now be headlined by Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka, but Nevada law gives ticket holders additional rights.

UFC 303 had been set to break UFC gate records before McGregor was injured.

Ticket holders for Conor McGregor's scrapped comeback bout against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 have been told what their rights are in relation to refunds. The pay-per-view event will still go ahead on the 29th of June at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, but the card will have a very different look from the one that fans paid thousands to witness live.

After news of McGregor's withdrawal was announced by UFC CEO Dana White last Thursday, it was confirmed that a light heavyweight championship duel between current champion Alex Pereira and challenger Jiri Prochazka would now headline the show. While that bout promises to be an action-packed affair, realistically no replacement that the UFC could offer would rival a McGregor fight night.

Where UFC 303 Ticket Holders Stand On Refunds After McGregor's Withdrawal

The expected gate for the event had been set to smash UFC records

McGregor's return to action had been on course to become the hottest ticket in UFC history, with a record-setting gate of well in excess of $20 million dollars expected, per comments made by company boss Dana White. According to online seating charts, cageside seats for the McGregor vs Chandler clash were priced at a whopping $6,000 (£5,000), with prices on the secondary market even higher for select tickets.

As T-Mobile Arena is located in Nevada, the rules around refunds are governed by the Nevada Athletic Commission. Point No.2 of the NAC statutes chapter 467.255 states the following:

"If such a change or substitution [Main event] occurs and any patron desires to have the price of the patron’s ticket refunded, the promoter must refund the patron’s money if the patron requests a refund from the promoter within such a period after the promoter publicly announced the change or substitution as the Executive Director deems reasonable."

As McGregor's fight against Chandler was undoubtedly the main event of the evening, fans are - as a point of law - entitled to submit a refund request. The UFC did look to beef up the card by adding Pereira vs Prochazka, as well as a featherweight co-main event between Diego Lopes and Brian Ortega and a middleweight scrap between Carlos Ulberg and Anthony Smith.

To many, though, those additions are likely to fall well short of that needed to replace the spectacle of McGregor competing inside the Octagon for the first time in three years. As no rearranged date has formally been announced for McGregor vs Chandler, fans are unable to simply hold on to their current tickets in the hope that the bout will be rescheduled.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Conor McGregor hasn't won a UFC bout since he beat Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone more than four years ago.

The above regulations apply only to tickets purchased directly from T-Mobile Arena or a recognised ticketing partner. Fans who obtained tickets on the secondary market, unfortunately, do not receive the same protection.

In his first public statement since the cancellation of his comeback fight, McGregor assured his followers that he would 'be back'. However, the Irishman will now be 36 years old before he has the chance to step back into the Octagon and doubt still remains over whether 'The Notorious' will ever compete in the UFC again.