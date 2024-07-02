Highlights Alex Pereira earned a career-high payday for his win against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303.

Both Pereira and Prochazka made seven-figure salaries after accepting late-notice main event.

Even in defeat, Prochazka enjoyed his best purse as a professional.

Alex Pereira received a career-high payday as well as a special bonus from UFC CEO Dana White after his win against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303. The event, which was hampered due to the withdrawal of original headliner Conor McGregor due to injury, saw Pereira knock out Prochazka with a brutal head-kick in the second round to retain his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

The 36-year-old stepped in to headline the pay-per-view event at short notice after McGregor was forced out of his planned main event with Michael Chandler. For the third occasion in less than a year, Pereira volunteered to fight with limited preparation time in order to save a major event for the promotion. Understandably, UFC bosses were keen to financially reward him after Saturday's card for being willing to face a dangerous opponent in Prochazka in such circumstances.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission stopped publicly disclosing fighter purses in 2020, but the earnings of some of the big-name competitors on Saturday's card have emerged. Despite his disappointing defeat, Prochazka enjoyed a pretty significant purse with which to console himself.

Both Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka Reportedly Made Seven-Figure Salaries at UFC 303

The duo banked significant sums for accepting the late notice main event

While fighter salaries in Las Vegas are no longer a matter of public record, Pereira confirmed in an interview with The Sportster last month that he had negotiated a salary of $3 million to take on Prochazka. The same report indicated that the Czech fighter would receive career-best pay of $1m for the bout.

Pereira's lucrative night didn't end with his $3m salary, though, as a conversation with Dana White led to 'Poatan' banking one of the largest disclosed post-fight bonuses in company history. Plinio Cruz, Pereira's longtime coach, revealed on The MMA Hour on Monday evening that White had awarded Pereira a bonus of $303,000 following his successful light heavyweight title defence - taking his total fight earnings to $3,303,000!

Alex Pereira Received One of the Largest Bonuses in Company History After UFC 303

"He [Pereira] was talking to Dana in the back, and they were talking about a bunch of stuff, and Dana said, ‘As a matter of fact, you won Performance of the Night.’ And he said, ‘$303,000?’ He goes, ‘No, no, no, $50,000."

Cruz added: "But the reality of the fact is, he did not — they gave $300,000 bonuses for [UFC] 300 and [Pereira] did not get Performance of the Night. They gave two to Max [Holloway], so he was a little bit salty about that.

"I think because of all their history and then taking the fight on two weeks’ [notice], Dana looked at him and said, ‘You know what, man? I’m going to take care of you. You’ve got the $303,000.’ He even joked, he said buy a supercar with that money. [Pereira] goes, ‘I’ve got enough supercars.’ He wants a Cybertruck."

Elsewhere on the main card, Diego Lopes is believed to have earned $86,000 for his co-main event clash with same-day replacement Dan Ige. That bout took place at a 165-pound catchweight after Ige accepted the fight on just hours' notice when Brian Ortega pulled out due to illness. No details are available on what '50k' was paid, but Dana White vowed to make sure he was recognised for taking possibly the shortest notice fight in UFC history.

In yet another fight that came together with just weeks to spare, Anthony Smith was reportedly paid $200,000 to face off with Roman Dolidze, who took home an estimated $100,000.

Both earned more than Ian Machado Garry, who banked $86,000 for his main card victory over Michael 'Venom' Page. The Brit is expected to have made $200,000 in defeat.

Select UFC 303 Fighter Purses Fighter Expected Earnings Alex Pereira $3,303,000 Jiri Prochazka $1,000,000 Anthony Smith $200,000 Michael 'Venom' Page $200,000 Roman Dolidze $100,000 Diego Lopes $86,000 Ian Machado Garry $86,000 Figures taken per The Sportster - 02/07/2024