The UFC have officially added two new fights to the highly anticipated UFC 303 card, which is, of course, headlined by the returning Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler on International Fight Week. The fights added see two middleweight powerhouses face off in what could be a barn burner of a fight, as well as two experienced women's strawweights going toe-to-toe.

Joe Pyfer vs Marc-Andre Barriault

The first of the two newly announced fights for UFC 303 sees Joe Pyfer take on Marc-Andre Barriault. This is a really good fight for the prelims, or even could be a really good opening fight on the pay-per-view card due to it being a bout between two powerful and always game fighters, who will definitely not shy away from a scrap. On a card this big, which is going to gather so much attention, both men will be willing to go to war in order to get the win on such a historic card.

This fight is not only stylistically a good fight, but it also makes a tonne of sense. Both men are coming off the back of a loss, Pyfer most recently to UFC middleweight veteran Jack Hermansson and Barriault to ranked middleweight contender Chris Curtis at UFC 297.

Pyfer in particular will be more determined than ever to get back to winning ways, as prior to his loss to Jack Hermansson in his first Fight Night main event, it seemed like Dana White and the UFC were building him up as a potential future champion and were heavily promoting the fact that he reportedly broke Francis Ngannou's punching power record on a machine at the UFC performance institute in Las Vegas.

This was the story which most recently garnered Pyfer a lot of attention as he appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast and brought it up. He would go on to receive quite a lot of unnecessary reactions and hate as people simply did not believe him. The punch machine in question is the same machine in which UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira apparently shattered last week.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Joe Pyfer has a career 92% finish rate (8 KOs and 3 submissions)

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs Gillian Robertson

The other newly announced fight which has been added to UFC 303 is Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs Gillian Robertson.

Both of these women are tough veterans in the UFC women's strawweight division and both will be desperate for the win for different reasons. Waterson-Gomez will be eager to pick up the win as she is currently on a four-fight losing streak, and another loss here could see her potentially cut from the UFC, or could put the idea of retirement into her mind.

As mentioned, Robertson will be desperate for the win for a different reason. She is coming off the back of a TKO and Performance of the Night winning finish over Polyana Viana at UFC 297 and will be determined to pick up the win here and pick up some momentum in the wide-open strawweight division.

Key statistic sourced from Tapology.