Highlights UFC president Dana White has announced five fights for UFC 304 in Manchester.

Leon Edwards defends his welterweight title in the main event of the pay-per-view card.

Tom Aspinall will also compete in a championship bout on home soil.

UFC president Dana White has taken to social media to officially announce the first five fights for the UFC 304 card which takes place in Manchester on the 27th of July at the brand new Co-Op Live Arena.

Five Huge Fights Made Official For UFC 304

Two of the five bouts are title defences from UK stars Leon Edwards and Tom Aspinall

The main event of UFC 304 is official and it will see Leon 'Rocky' Edwards defend his UFC welterweight title against Belal 'Remember The Name' Muhammad. The challenger has long been calling for his shot for the welterweight title and he gets his wish at UFC 304, albeit in enemy territory.

In the co-main event, Tom Aspinall will defend his interim UFC heavyweight title against Curtis Blaydes. British hero Aspinall and Blaydes previously fought at a Fight Night event in London back in July 2022, with the bout ending after just 15 seconds due to Aspinall suffering a serious knee injury.

Also announced is a hugely anticipated lightweight bout between Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett and Bobby Green. The two have been going back and forth on social media for months and their rivalry has gotten very fiery. This is a fight which could be extremely entertaining and will no doubt also produce fireworks on fight week and at the pre-fight press conference.

Muhammad Mokaev is also announced for the pay-per-view card. The #6 ranked flyweight contender will take on #7 ranked Manel Kape in what could turn out to be a flyweight title eliminator fight.

Also announced for the card is UK fan favourite Arnold Allen. Allen will take on skilled kickboxer Giga Chikadze in what has all the makings of an enthralling stand-up bout.

Before signing off, White called Manchester an 'incredible' venue to host a fight card and locals are set to be treated to a stacked night of action.

The UFC 304 Card As It Stands

Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad - UFC Welterweight Championship

Tom Aspinall vs Curtis Blaydes - UFC Interim Heavyweight Championship

Bobby Green vs Paddy Pimblett

Muhammad Mokaev vs Manel Kape

Arnold Allen vs Giga Chikadze

UFC 304's Strong Main Card Explains Controversial Start Time

Much of the talk about the event shortly after it was announced centred around its 3am main card start time in the UK. Although the same scheduling is used for the vast majority of the promotion's cards, critics including now-confirmed co-main event fighter Aspinall argued that the show should be timed to suit the local audience.

Despite the controversy, the UFC have stuck firm with their traditional 3am start time (10pm ET in the US) in order to maximise pay-per-view sales in North America. Now, with it having been confirmed that two major championships are on the line, that decision makes a lot more sense.