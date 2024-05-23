Highlights The line-up for UFC 304 in Manchester is nearing completion.

Molly McCann returns to action on home soil at the pay-per-view event.

Unbeaten British heavyweight, Mick Parkin, also competes on the July card.

The huge UFC 304 card which is happening on the 27th of July, live from the brand new Co-Op Live Arena in Manchester, is nearing completion as six more fights have been announced. The UFC's much-anticipated return to the UK is headlined by two huge title fights with Brits defending their respective titles.

In the co-main event, Tom Aspinall seeks revenge against the only man to ever beat him in Curtis Blades, with the interim UFC Heavyweight Championship on the line. Following that bout, UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards will look to turn back the challenge of Belal Muhammad in the evening's headline contest.

UFC 304 Adds Six Fights to Blockbuster Card

One of the fight announcements sees the return of fan favourite, Molly McCann

The UFC 304 card is now nearing completion as six more fights have been announced. The current card is full of current and rising stars from the UK and it has just got better with these new fight announcements.

'Meatball' Molly McCann is now confirmed to fight on the card against Bruna Brasil. In her last bout, McCann made her strawweight debut where she was not only victorious, but also looked fantastic, submitting Diana Belbita via armbar with one second left to go in the first round. McCann made the move down to 115lbs after losing back-to-back fights and she will look to continue her momentum in her new weight division at UFC 304.

Shauna Bannon vs Ravena Oliveira

Irish strawweight Shauna Bannon will make her second UFC outing at UFC 304. Bannon garnered a lot of attention when she signed for the promotion last year. However, she was defeated in her UFC debut. Bruna Brasil. She will look for her first win in the Octagon as she takes on Ravena Oliveira who is also 0-1 in the company. Oliveira lost her UFC debut in October against Tainara Lisboa.

The other four fight announcements see more local prospects added to the card.

Undefeated English heavyweight prospect Mick Parkin will take on Lukasz Brzeski, who began his UFC career with three straight defeats. The card also sees Wales' Oban Elliott and Ireland's Caolan Loughran receive the opportunity to shine on a major stage, alongside the always-entertaining Brit Christian Leroy Duncan.

With 12 fights now officially announced, the UFC 304 card is now surely close to completion. Ranked featherweight contender Lerone Murphy will be hoping that there is at least one more fight to be added to the show, though, after making clear his desire to fight on home soil following his victory over Edson Barboza at the weekend. UFC 304 promises to be a show full of top British talent as well as some young, up-and-coming prospects. All will be looking to make names for themselves in Manchester this summer.

The UFC 304 Fight Card as it Stands in Full