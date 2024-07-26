Highlights The estimated fight purses for UFC 304 have been revealed ahead of this weekend's card.

The main event will see Leon Edwards defend his welterweight title for the third time against Belal Muhammad.

Tom Aspinall will defend his interim heavyweight title against Curtis Blaydes in the co-main event - with both men set to earn a fortune.

The estimated fight purses for UFC 304 have been revealed ahead of the event on Saturday night. This weekend's card is scheduled to take place at the Co-op Live in Manchester - headlined by a welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad.

Edwards - the current welterweight king - comes into the contest off the back of a unanimous decision victory against Colby Covington back in December. As for Muhammad, the challenger secured the biggest win of his career in his last outing, beating Gilbert Burns via unanimous decision at UFC 288 in May 2023.

The co-main event will see Tom Aspinall face Curtis Blaydes in an epic heavyweight clash for the interim title. The British superstar secured the belt after knocking out Sergei Pavlovich for the strap back in November, while 'Razor' comes into the contest off the back of a stunning win against Jailton Almeida earlier this year.

Lightweight star Paddy Pimblett and long-time friend Molly McCann also feature on the card. With the event set to go down as one of the biggest cards to ever be held in the United Kingdom, it's no surprise to see that the promotion are set to pay the stars handsomely.

Leon Edwards and Tom Aspinal Among Highest Earners

Both men are set to earn another whopping payday

Like most pay-per-view cards in the UFC, fighters competing on the card have the chance to earn a life-changing payday. When both Edwards and Muhammad first fought back in 2021, the pair were on a base salary of $60,000. The bout went down as a no-contest after an accidental eye poke rendered 'Remember the Name' unable to continue.

Since then, Edwards has had his earnings rise drastically after winning the title against Kamaru Usman and going on to defend the belt two times.

According to Marca, 'Rocky' reportedly has a base salary of $500,000 - which will be doubled if he wins. Edwards will also earn a share of the pay-per-view buys on top of his earnings. As for the challenger, Muhammad is expected to have a base salary of $80,000 - which will soar should he claim the belt this weekend.

In the co-main event, Aspinall will defend his interim heavyweight title. Like Edwards, the 265lbs star will reportedly earn a champion's base salary of $500,000 - while also taking home a portion of the pay-per-view buys.

As for Blaydes, the American earned $200,000, including a $100,000 bonus, in his last fight and is expected to earn the same figure again this weekend.

Paddy Pimblett is Also set to Earn a Big Sum this Weekend

Arnold Allen is due to pocket a cushty fight purse

Arnold Allen - who is currently on a two-fight losing streak - is set to fight Giga Chikadze in a featherweight contest at UFC 304. The Brit signed a new deal with the promotion last year, securing him a reported minimum of $100,000 as his base salary.

Paddy Pimblett remains unbeaten since signing with the UFC back in 2021. The Liverpool native is one of the biggest stars in the promotion and is scheduled to fight Bobby Green in Manchester. 'King' is arguably one of the toughest tests of 'The Baddy's' career.

Before his recent win over Tony Ferguson last year, the Brit signed a new lucrative deal with the UFC. According to SportBible, Pimblett's base salary against 'El Cucuy' was $154,000 - with the Liverpool star set to earn the same figure again this weekend.

Pimblett's long-term friend, 'Meatball' Molly McCann, penned a new deal with the UFC in 2021 which saw her base salary rise from $12,000 to a minimum of $70,000. The Brit is scheduled to face Bruna Brasil in a strawweight contest this weekend and is aiming to pocket a huge fight bonus.