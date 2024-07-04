Highlights UFC flyweights Manel Kape and Muhammad Mokaev previewed their upcoming fight with an impromptu brawl at the UFC Performance Institute.

The altercation began after months of social media exchanges between the two fighters.

Kape and Mokaev are set to face off at UFC 304 in Manchester, England.

UFC flyweights Manel Kape and Muhammad Mokaev are slated to fight on the UFC 304 fight card on the 27th of July in Manchester, England but they got an early preview of what's to come in the parking lot of the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a fellow UFC fighter who watched it all go down.

According to Jean Silva, the pair duked it out in an impromptu brawl at the UFC's HQ. Silva, who is a training partner of Kape's says the whole thing started after the pair had been exchanging words on social media. “Manel Kape hit Mokaev here outside the gym a while ago,” Silva told AG Fight. “He elbowed Mokaev in the head on the street bro.” During the interview, Kape entered the chat and chimed in saying, “This will be the second time I’m going to hit you [Mokaev], but calm down.”

Jean Silva Reveals Manel Kape 'Headbutted' Muhammad Mokaev and 'Elbowed Him in the Street'

The fight happened a few months ago, Silva said.

“Bro, he caught Mokaev at the entrance here to the [UFC] PI," Silva continued. "He headbutted him and elbowed him in the street. He opened Mokaev’s head a week before his fight. He’s a psychopath, and I was going to spar with him that day ... Mokaev had said he was going to slap [Kape] in the face, then [Kape] saw Mokaev, and Mokaev wanted to apologize. He said, ‘Apologies won’t be accepted, now you’ll have to do it.’ Then, Mokaev took a step back. When I went down and opened the second door, he arrived and headbutted Mokaev and elbowed him. Mokaev fell to the ground.”

Kape has had a string of bad luck with seven canceled fights since 2022. He won his last four appearances in the Octagon, two via first-round finish but he hasn't been as active as he'd liked to be. Mokaev on the other hand has had six fights since 2022 (Kape has had just two) and Mokaev is undefeated in his career. Of his last four fights, three came by way of stoppage, all by submission. They will meet on the main card at UFC 304 which is headlined by UFC welterweight Leon Edwards taking on Belal Muhammad. UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is also fighting. He'll be looking to defend his interim title when he takes on Curtis Blaydes in the co-main event.