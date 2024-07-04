Highlights UFC 304's start time has caused controversy and concern about fighters' sleep and training schedules.

Giga Chikadze, who faces Arnold Allen on the card, supports the start time, believing it could work in his favor.

Major UK UFC stars such as Tom Aspinall and Leon Edwards disagree.

There has been a lot of controversy and fan backlash around the UFC's decision to start UFC 304 at regular US times despite the event being held in Manchester, England.

Top stars on the card such as Leon Edwards, Tom Aspinall and Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett have all spoken out against the UFC's decision to have the main card start at 3 am as it will mess with their sleep and training schedules for what will be the biggest fights of their respective careers.

Featherweight contender, Giga Chikadze, who will face Arnold Allen on the card, has revealed that he is actually a fan of the start time of the event and believes it could work in his favour.

Giga Chikadze Says UFC 304 Start Time Could be an Advantage for him

Chikadze will face Arnold Allen on the UFC 304 main card

Despite the UFC returning to the UK with a pay-per-view and absolutely stacked card, there is one thing in particular which has left fans and fighters with a sour taste in their mouths surrounding the event, and that is the start time. Despite the event being in Manchester, the UFC has decided to run the event as it is a regular US event, which means the main card will begin at 3 am as it usually does for European viewers of MMA.

Despite some big names on the card having expressed their dislike of the start time, Giga Chikadze, who faces top featherweight contender, Arnold Allen on the card, is a big supporter of the unique start time.

In an interview with Cageside Press, Chikadze gave his thoughts on the start time and also revealed that he is training with newly inducted UFC Hall of Famer, Beneil Dariush to prepare for his fight.

“Camp is going great. Finally I’m without injury, injury free. Beneil (Dariush) has been helping me a lot, he stepped up in my camp, and he’s one of the best southpaws in the game. I’m really blessed to have him as a teammate, a brother and friend. We’re doing a lot of training together. I can call him anytime, even 4AM, as I’m fighting in Manchester, and he’s down to train.”

When discussing the start time of the event, 'Ninja' believes that for some, most likely the British fighters, the time will be a disadvantage, but for him, there is not much of an issue.

“It is a disadvantage for some people; I can use it as an advantage for me. I live in California, I train there, my hard training sessions are unique times. So this transitions for me perfectly, I’m going to try to arrive as late as I can, take business there, and fly somewhere else to travel. Hopefully it’s not going to affect my cardio or something like timing. I don’t think it’s going to be a big issue, because I’m going to go there, sleep in the day time, go hit the club, get a couple of shots in and go take (care of) business after.”

As the start time of the event may result in a bit of a low-energy crowd at times, adding a fighter with a style like Chikadze's to the event is a smart decision by the UFC as he is very flashy and will make sure to get fans up off their seats.