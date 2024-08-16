Israel Adesanya couldn't hold back the tears as he addressed the media at Friday's final press conference for his UFC 305 grudge match with Dricus Du Plessis. The 35-year-old can make company history in Saturday's main event at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia by becoming the first fighter to win the UFC Middleweight Championship on three occasions.

However, as he proved during his last promotional engagement for the bout, the fight with reigning titleholder Du Plessis is a highly personal one for Adesanya. The pair's rivalry has long centred on African heritage, with the South African declaring himself to be the first true UFC champion from the continent.

Adesanya was born in Nigeria, but relocated to New Zealand with his family as a young child in search of a better life. Throughout his UFC career, 'The Last Stylebender' has displayed the flags of both countries. When he was asked whether he would be taking the belt to Nigeria if he was victorious, Adesanya's reply was interrupted by Du Plessis.

'DDP' wondered aloud whether Adesanya "would be taking his servants" with him back to Nigeria - a reference to his belief that the challenger has lived a comfortable life full of riches - and rarely had to struggle like many other fighters from the region. This clearly touched a nerve with Adesanya as the camera switched back to focus on him.

Adesanya's Emotional Reaction to Being Taunted By Du Plessis Ahead of UFC 305

The former two-time UFC champion has vowed to defeat Du Plessis in their grudge match

"He touched a subject there because I do this for my family. I do this for my people I love, and I’ll fight for you forever, I swear to God. I can cry and whoop you’re a** at the same time. I’m going to f****** kill your dreams, b****. I wanna f****** kill your dream."

The emotion of the occasion was too much for Adesanya, who dropped the mic soon afterwards and temporarily left the stage. However, he was able to compose himself and return for a tension-filled staredown with the champion.

Du Plessis & Adesanya's MMA records (as of 16/08/24) Dricus du Plessis Israel Adesanya Fights 23 27 Wins 21 24 Losses 2 3

It didn't take long for Du Plessis to address Adesanya's outburst on social media. The 30-year-old mocked his challenger's show of vulnerability, declaring: "Come on guys stop crying at the press conferences, it’s not that serious!"

He then shared an image of Adesanya with tears rolling down his cheeks as he jested: "I win the screenshot game!"

After one of the most bad-tempered builds to a UFC title fight in recent memory, the talking will come to an end in just a matter of hours. Du Plessis and Adesanya will have 25 minutes inside the Octagon on Saturday night to settle their differences. Given the intense nature of their rivalry to this point, it would be no surprise if one fight isn't enough for either man.