A pulsating UFC 305 main event saw Dricus du Plessis force Israel Adesanya to tap out for the first time in his mixed martial arts career. The win saw the 30-year-old South African make his first successful defence of the UFC Middleweight Championship that he won earlier this year by defeating Sean Strickland at UFC 297.

'Stillknocks' reportedly banked a highly respectable sum for his efforts at the RAC Arena in Peth, Western Australia. However, he seemingly didn't make as much as his challenger, Adesanya.

As the first-ever UFC title bout between two African fighters, the clash was a historically significant one, in addition to being financially lucrative for both headliners.

Adesanya's Base Pay at UFC 305 was More Than Du Plessis Received

The former two-time UFC champion was the highest-paid fighter at UFC 305

Per The Sportster, 'The Last Stylebender' was in line to bank a guaranteed $750,000 for the fight, compared to the $500,000 that Du Plessis received. With the pay-per-view broadcast of the clash expected to do strong business, both men should pocket more than seven figures in total earnings.

As a former two-time UFC Middleweight Champion, Adesanya's share of that additional revenue will be higher than Du Plessis', meaning that the Nigerian-born striker will end up being the highest-paid fighter on the card.

In the days before, Du Plessis had declared himself the "first real African UFC Champion" as previous African titleholders Kamaru Usman, Francis Ngannou and Adesanya had all moved out of the continent. Du Plessis, meanwhile, still resides in South Africa. This did not go down well with Izzy, who took Dricus' words as an insult to his heritage.

Happily, both men showed respect to one another after Du Plessis' fourth-round win via rear naked choke. The champion would then go on to apologise for his comments after the fight, referring to Adesanya as a legend and clarifying that he "never intended" to disrespect his opponent's African heritage.

While the bulk of the money paid out at UFC 305 went to the two main event participants, several fighters enjoyed big paydays on the undercard. Kai Kara-France earned a $50,000 bonus to add to his base pay of $300,000 for his first-round stoppage of Steve Erceg in the evening's co-main event. Erceg is believed to have banked $75,000 for his efforts.

Select UFC 305 salaries Fighter Expected minimum payout Israel Adesanya $750,000 Dricus du Plessis $500,000 Dan Hooker $400,000 Kai Kara-France $350,000 Jairzinho Rozenstruik $250,000 Tai Tuivasa $200,000 Mateusz Gamrot $160,000 Steve Erceg $75,000

Dan Hooker ($350,000) and Mateusz Gamrot ($110,000) were already guaranteed six-figure sums for their main card bout. However, their lightweight scrap was so entertaining that both men earned a $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus.

Elsewhere on the main card, Jairzinho Rozenstruik picked up $250,000 following his decision victory over Tai Tuivasa at heavyweight. The Sydney-born slugger took home $200,000 in defeat. It should be noted that the figures stated do not include any additional bonuses or sponsorship money that may be due to the fighters named.