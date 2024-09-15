With UFC 306 - aka Noche UFC - being the most expensive show in company history, Dana White was never likely to break the bank in terms of fighter salaries. The UFC CEO admitted several months ago that the event at The Sphere in Las Vegas was likely to cost more than $20 million to produce.

No expense was spared as the promotion took full advantage of the capabilities of the $2 billion venue, producing a one-of-a-kind live event experience that White insists he will never attempt again. Amid all of the visual fireworks, though, there were a number of highly significant fights on the pay-per-view main card, including two title bouts.

In the main event, Merab Dvalishvili produced a career-best performance to dominate UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O'Malley and win the 135lb crown. The evening's co-headliner saw Valentina Shevchenko regain the UFC Women's Flyweight Championship after defeating Alexa Grasso. In terms of non-title contests, the featherweight contest between Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes had big ramifications for the top of the 145lb division - and it was Lopes who emerged with the victory.

Sean O' Malley Earned Significantly More Than Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306

'Suga' is in line to bank as much as $3m despite his defeat

Per The Sportster, O'Malley is estimated to have received between $2.5m and $3m for his appearance in the five-round main event. However, for new champion Dvalishvili, the night wasn't quite as lucrative.

According to the same source, the Georgian grappler is only thought to have banked $500,000 for his night's work in Sin City. It should be pointed out that the figures quoted only relate to base pay, meaning that they do not include any discretionary bonuses the UFC may choose to pay after the event. With an eight-figure production costs bill to settle, though, it's hardly a stretch to assume that the promotion might not be feeling particularly generous, especially as the bout wasn't particularly action-packed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Merab Dvalishvili's win over Sean O'Malley was his 11th straight UFC win and saw him lift his first title in the promotion.

Even if Dvalishvili only pockets his $500,000 fee, his earning potential moving forward is greatly boosted by the fact that he can now call himself a UFC champion. No next opponent was identified for Merab during the post-fight press conference, but O'Malley will no doubt be keen to secure a rematch after a bad-tempered contest.

UFC 306 estimated fighter salaries Fighter Purse received Sean O'Malley $3,000,000 Merab Dvalishvili $500,000 Valentina Shevchenko $500,000 Alexa Grasso $500,000 Brian Ortega $300,000 Diego Lopes $300,000 Purses taken via The Sportster and Sportskeeda. Higher end of estimated salary ranges used

Related Merab Dvalishvili Explains Why he Kissed Sean O'Malley The new UFC bantamweight champion has revealed why he kissed his opponent in the cage at Noche UFC.

The co-main event saw both Shevchenko and Grasso bank $500,000 each for their trilogy fight - the very first of its kind in UFC history. Despite fighting three times, the duo are now 1-1 against each other, with one drawn contest. UFC 306 may not be the last time they share the world-famous Octagon. A report from Sportskeeda suggests that Ortega took home $300,000 after his defeat to Lopes, with the victorious Mexican resident guaranteed a similar sum.

While the event saw all six fighters in the major bouts on the card make respectable sums, the UFC was the big winner on the night. At his post-fight press conference, Dana White confirmed that UFC 306 had set a new company gate record, as well as smashing the previous high mark for merchandise sold.