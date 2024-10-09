With UFC 307 having been and gone, Alex Pereira continued his dominant form shown throughout 2024, as the UFC light heavyweight champion defeated Khalil Rountree Jr, in what was one of his more hard fought wins of the year.

Poatan, now on a five-fight win streak, is rumoured to have secured the biggest payout on the card following his main event victory, with the financial numbers from UFC 307 having been revealed.

Coming into UFC 307, it had been rumoured that Brazilian-born MMA star, Pereira, was close to pulling out of the event due to troubles within his training camp. However, determined to prove his reliability to the UFC, Poatan pulled through and secured his third TKO finish of the year, as he tied up his bout in round four against Rountree Jr.

With all eyes on Pereira right now, he has been labelled by UFC legend Conor McGregor as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the company right now, but does he get paid as if he is the top guy?

Alex Pereira Takes Home Most Money From UFC 307

Poatan secured $2,740,000 for his night's work

Going into his bout against the eighth ranked divisional contender, Rountree Jr, it is safe to say Pereira was the bookies' favourite to win, and in doing so, it is rumoured that he secured himself a payout of around $2,740,000, according to BetMGM.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: UFC legend Jose Aldo took home just $421,000 for his fight at UFC 307.

On a card that saw five-figure payouts and seven-figure payouts, Pereira found himself at the top of the list, in what is estimated to be his third-highest payout of his career, having earned himself $2.85 million for his first-round finish of Jamahal Hill, and a career high $3.3 million for his UFC 303 sequel fight against Jiri Prochazka, a fight that saw both fighters step in at the last minute to replace McGregor and Michael Chandler.