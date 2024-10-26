Introducing a new feature at GIVEMESPORT where we make predictions for upcoming combat sports events and isolate the best picks, bets, and look at where the greatest value is. At UFC 308, which is a pay-per-view show taking place Saturday in Abu Dhabi, there are a number of quality fights to choose from.

Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway compete in one of the best match-ups that can be made in the fight game, as the featherweight fighters vie for the UFC championship in the headliner, after Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev compete in a middleweight co-main fight. Keep scrolling for key stats, tale of the tape, and best bets for each fight.

Event : UFC 308

: UFC 308 Date : October 26, 2024

: October 26, 2024 Venue : Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates How to watch: ESPN in US, TNT Sports in UK

Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway — UFC Featherweight Championship

Tale of the tape and key stats

Topuria vs Holloway has all the makings of a classic fight as Ilia, the reigning and defending champion, has been on a lightning-quick tear through the UFC competition, and soared all the way to the top just like other high-flyers like Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya, and Alex Pereira.

Against Holloway, though, he may well meet his toughest test to date as Max is a fighter who has never tasted the canvas, but has pointed, and dropped, other opponents to the canvas. He's coming off one of the best wins of his career — a complete and utter slug-fest against Justin Gaethje.

The winner in this bout has the biggest claim for Fighter of the Year — and they'll surely be well aware of that. So, not only is this a fight for the UFC title, it's also for mythical honors.

DATA TOPURIA HOLLOWAY Strikes landed 4.40 / minute 7.17 / minute Accuracy 46% 48% Strikes absorbed 3.35 / minute 4.72 / minute Defense 65% 59% Takedown average 1.92 / 15 mins 0.25 / 15 mins Takedown accuracy 56% 53% Takedown defense 92% 84% Submission average 1.3 / 15 min 0.3 / 15 min Best wins Bryce Mitchell Josh Emmett Alexander Volkanovski Jose Aldo Brian Ortega Justin Gaethje

Robert Whittaker vs Khamzat Chimaev — Middleweight

Tale of the tape and key stats

The middleweight fight between Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev would be an incredible headliner on any other big Fight Night event.

Whittaker has all the experience at world level. He's fought Israel Adesanya multiple times, beaten Derek Brunson in a real coming out party, and holds big wins over Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa, too. Chimaev, meanwhile, entered the UFC at a time when the sports world had been mostly shuttered during early COVID. He bulldozed through the competition and had one of the most intimidating auras since Mike Tyson.

One of the greatest intangibles in this fight, though, is that Chimaev wanted to retire after he caught COVID and had trouble recovering. A phone call from Ramzan Kadyrov, a Chechan warlord, convinced him to continue with his career. He's never been the same fighter, though. Against someone like Whittaker, that could see spell bad news.

DATA WHITTAKER CHIMAEV Strikes landed 4.58 / minute 5.72 / minute Accuracy 43% 58% Strikes absorbed 3.44 / min 3.46 / min Defense 59% 42% Takedown average 0.8 / 15 mins 3.99 / 15 mins Takedown accuracy 38% 46% Takedown defense 82% 100% Submission average 0.0 / 15 min 2.7 / 15 min Best wins Derek Brunson Yoel Romero Paulo Costa Gilbert Burns Kevin Holland Kamaru Usman

UFC 308 Odds, Best Bets, And Picks

Where is the best value in the Topuria vs Holloway and Whittaker vs Chimaev fights?

According to most bookmakers:

Ilia Topuria is a -303 favorite

Max Holloway is a +240 underdog

Robert Whittaker is a +200 underdog

Khamzat Chimaev is a -250 favorite

Best bets:

Topuria and Holloway to go the distance + 130

Topuria arguably has the power advantage in this fight, while Holloway has the volume advantage. In a striking bout such as this, it becomes a question whether Topuria can finish a fighter who has never been finished, or if Holloway's volume will eventually take a toll. Going the distance here, when it seems like the value pick, appears to be the best bet.

Whittaker and Chimaev to go the distrance +275

To put $10 down for Whittaker and Chimaev going the distance, when Whittaker is used to fighting five rounds, and Chimaev does not look like as great a beast as he was pre-COVID, and get $27.50 back if the bet comes in, just seems like a money-printing exercise.

GIVEMESPORT running score:

This is where we will keep track of GIVEMESPORT's success in these columns.