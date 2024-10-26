The UFC presents a rare pay-pay-view card outside of its traditional window on Saturday night as the Octagon returns to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi for UFC 308. The world's leading MMA promotion typically insists upon presenting its biggest events at 10pm on the east coast of the United States, meaning that fans in the UK have become used to dealing with a 3am start time for PPV shows.

Even when the UFC came to Manchester, England for UFC 304 in July, company chiefs held firm on the 3am local start time. Main card fighters such as Tom Aspinall and Leon Edwards made their frustrations about the decision clear, but still couldn't convince management to change their minds.

Thankfully for the sleep-deprived fight fans of Europe, the promotion does make an exception when presenting cards from Abu Dhabi, meaning that UFC 308 will air in prime time on much of the continent. A stacked main card for the event features a variety of top talent and is headlined by a much-anticipated clash between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway for the UFC Featherweight Championship.

UFC 308 main card Weight class Competitors Featherweight Championship Ilia Topuria (c) vs Max Holloway Middleweight Robert Whittaker vs Khamzat Chimaev Light heavyweight Magomed Ankalaev vs Aleksandar Rakic Featherweight Lerone Murphy vs Dan Ige Middleweight Shara Magomedov vs Armen Petrosyan

There are intriguing bouts throughout the main card, with one-eyed fighter Shara Magomedov opening up proceedings by looking to continue his remarkable unbeaten career in MMA. Elsewhere, the always entertaining Dan Ige will look to add to his haul of UFC fight night bonuses when he takes on Britain's Lerone Murphy.

Further up the card, there is a crucial clash at 205lb as Magomed Ankalaev and Aleksandar Rakic clash for the opportunity to be the next in line to challenge Alex Pereira for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. In the co-main event, former middleweight titleholder Robert Whittaker looks to end the undefeated record of Khamzat Chimaev in a tussle that could well have championship implications down the line.

The strength of those four bouts alone mean that it's well worth tuning in for the start of the main card at 7pm BST (2pm ET/11am PT). However, the one contest that no UFC fan will want to miss is the featherweight title collision between reigning champion, Topuria, and former 145lb king, Holloway.

Expected Start Time for Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway

The duo will do battle over five-rounds from 21:45 BST

According to MMA Junkie, Topuria vs Holloway is expected to get underway at 21:45 BST (16:45 ET/13:45 PT). For UK fans, that means the action will start in prime time, taking place a full eight hours earlier than most UFC pay-per-view main events.

Despite the fact that the 27-year-old champion has yet to make a defence of his title since winning it by knocking out Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 earlier this year, Topuria enters the contest as the favourite. Ilia was certainly confident of victory at Friday's ceremonial weigh-in as he looked into Holloway's eyes and declared himself to be the best fighter on the planet.

A legend of the Octagon, Max is unlikely to be affected by those mind games. The Hawaiian superstar previously held the UFC featherweight crown between December 2016 and July 2020 - and is intent on leaving Abu Dhabi with the belt once again in his possession.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Max Holloway is the reigning UFC BMF titleholder, after knocking out Justin Gaethje at UFC 300. That championship is not on the line vs Topuria.

UFC 308 promises to be an action-packed card. For once, European fans can enjoy it all without the need to set an alarm.