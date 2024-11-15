UFC returns with another pay-per-view live event Saturday, the 16th of November as boss Dana White and matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard have organized a 13-fight card for Madison Square Garden in New York City, live on ESPN. Jon Jones defends his UFC heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic in the main event, and there's a banger of a co-main between lightweight stalwarts Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler, too.

Further down the card, Bo Nickal — likened to an American version of Khabib Nurmagomedov — takes on the teak tough Scottish middleweight Paul Craig, women's flyweights Viviane Araujo and Karine Silva do battle, and Mauricio Ruffy and James Llontop take one another on in a catchweight fight at 165 pounds.

Event : UFC 309

: UFC 309 Date : 16th of November

: 16th of November Venue : Madison Square Garden in New York City, United States

: Madison Square Garden in New York City, United States How to watch: ESPN in US, TNT Sports in UK

Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic

Tale of the tape, odds, and best bets

The headline fight brings together two of the most decorated fighters in UFC history as Jones, 37, puts his heavyweight title on the line against the 42-year-old Miocic who has not fought since 2021.

While Jones already has one heavyweight fight to his name, after dominating the light heavyweight division for years, his body of work in the weight class remains thin, as he romped to a lightning-quick, first-round finish over Ciryl Gane in 2023. It is hard to gauge how effective he can be over, say, the five-round distance with all the additional mass he's carrying as a heavyweight, compared to when he'd weigh-in at 205 pounds, and below.

Jon Jones' Professional MMA Record (as of 15.11.24) 29 Fights 27 Wins 1 Loss By Knockout 10 0 By Submission 7 0 By Decision 10 0 By Disqualification 0 1 No Contests 1

Though the Gane fight was 20 months ago, Jones has still fought more recently than Miocic, who last competed in 2021 when he lost by second-round knockout to Francis Ngannou in Las Vegas. The UFC 260 bout was Miocic's sole outing that year.

Stipe Miocic's Professional MMA Record (as of 15.11.24) 24 Fights 20 Wins 4 Losses By Knockout 15 3 By Decision 5 1

The last time Miocic won a fight was in 2020 when he out-pointed Daniel Cormier over five rounds. More than four years later and simply lasting the five-round distance would feel like a moral victory of sorts for Miocic.

According to most bookmakers:

Jon Jones -650 to win (favorite)

Stipe Miocic odds +450 to win

Best bet:

Jon Jones to win by KO/TKO/DQ +120

Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler

Prediction for Oliveira's lightweight fight against Chandler

American MMA fighter Chandler has spent years away from the cage pursuing a money fight with Conor McGregor. It was a bout that everyone involved kept saying would happen, and it even had a belated bout date of 29th of June — a date that McGregor himself nixed citing a broken pinky toe injury. Chandler only recently moved on, having wasted two years of his career chasing the pay-per-view points, and payday, he'd scored had he fought the Irishman.

One storyline heading into this fight, therefore is whether Chandler will channel the energy in the correct way, shake off any cage rust, and roll back the years to score a revenge win over Charles Oliveira who knocked him out in round two of a UFC lightweight championship fight in 2021.

In the years since Chandler last fought, the Brazilian grappler beat Beneil Dariush in the first round of a fight at UFC 289 in 2023, but then lost a narrow decision to Arman Tsarukyan. Combined, that's almost four rounds of quality mixed martial arts competition — together with the training camp and preparatory weeks — which are things that Chandler has lacked of late.

Chandler has one thing going for him: he had his moments in the Oliveira fight, and will know he can stun his opponent. However, it is far likelier that the rematch will be a case of a repeat result, rather than revenge.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistics: Charles Oliveira has the most submission wins in UFC history with 20, while both of Michael Chandler's UFC wins to date have been by knockout.

According to most bookmakers:

Charles Oliveira -250 to win (favorite)

Michael Chandler odds +200 to win (underdog)

Best bet:

Charles Oliveira to win by submission or Michael Chandler to win by KO/TKO/DQ +140

Bo Nickal vs Paul Craig, & Other Main Card Fights

Bo Nickal expected to win yet again

The UFC rounds out the main card with a middleweight fight between Bo Nickal and Paul Craig, a women's flyweight fight between Viviane Araujo and Karine Silva, and a catchweight bout involving Mauricio Ruffy and James Llontop.

Making predictions elsewhere on the main card doesn't seem too challenging when one considers that the fight between Nickal and Craig is a mismatch, Silva has the momentum heading into her fight, too, and Ruffy against Llontop is a crossroads fight in favor of the former, albeit against a late-notice opponent. The price for Llontop, here, seems too good to turn down, though.

According to most bookmakers:

Bo Nickal -1,100 to win (favorite)

Paul Craig odds +650 to win (underdog)

Viviane Araujo +220 to win (favorite)

Karine Silva odds -275 to win (underdog)

Mauricio Ruffy odds -900 to win (favorite)

James Llontop odds +600 to win (underdog)

Best best:

Bo Nickal to win by submission +180

Karine Silva to win by decision +100

James Llontop to win +600

The UFC prelims are expected to begin at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on Saturday. The main card begins 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.