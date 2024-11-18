Fans are still digesting what was another epic weekend of fighting action. Not only did we have the long awaited bout between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, which ended up being rather disappointing, it was then followed up by a stacked card at UFC 309 on Saturday night.

This card certainly did not disappoint, with a number of memorable fights throughout, most notably the co-main between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira and then the huge heavyweight clash between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.

The atmosphere was electric in a packed out Madison Square Garden in New York, with some star-studded guests in attendance, including Elon Musk and Donald Trump.

What Happened at UFC 309

Charles Oliveira & Jon Jones picked up huge wins