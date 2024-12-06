The UFC returns on Saturday, the 7th of December, with its final pay-per-view offering of the year, UFC 310, which takes place at its Las Vegas home for big events — the 20,000-capacity T-Mobile Arena, home of NHL juggernaut Vegas Golden Knights.

The last big UFC event of the year is a 14-bout card in which Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Asakura headline the show with their UFC flyweight championship fight. An intriguing welterweight battle between Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry serves as the co-feature, with Ciryl Gane's headline bout against Alexander Volkov, Bryce Mitchell vs Kron Gracie at featherweight, and Nate Landewehr against Choi Doo-ho also at featherweight, completing the main card fights.

Event : UFC 310

: UFC 310 Date : 7th of December

: 7th of December Venue : T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, United States

: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, United States How to watch: ESPN in US, TNT Sports in UK

Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Asakura

Preview, odds, and best bets

This headline fight has all the makings of a sleeper hit as, though it lacks the star power, of, say, an Alex Pereira, Jon Jones, or an Islam Makhachev, it pits the UFC's best flyweight in Pantoja, against a debutante in the organization, Asakura, who set Japanese MMA ablaze, where he ran supreme in Rizin as the company's bantamweight champion.

Asakura has a significant size advantage and, because of his striking prowess, could prove to be a knockout threat and a live dog — which makes backing him by finish a tempting prospect. However, it all depends on whether one thinks the weight cut to flyweight from bantamweight could actually impede him, rather than benefit him in a title fight that could truly go either way, regardless of what the lopsided odds say.

Kai Asakura's Professional MMA Record (as of 6.12.24) 29 Fights 21 Wins 4 Losses By Knockout 13 3 By Submission 3 0 By Decision 5 1

According to most bookmakers:

Alexandre Pantoja -265 odds to win (favorite)

Kai Asakura +215 odds to win (underdog)

Best bet:

Asakura to win by KO/TKO/DQ +350

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Ian Garry

Preview, odds, and best bets

Ian Garry has run amok in the UFC to date, dividing opinion because of his polarizing personality, but scoring significant wins over Daniel Rodriguez, Neil Magny, and Michael 'Venom' Page. Against Rakhmonov, though, his winning run will come to a likely end due to the flawless nature of the Kazakh MMA fighter's violence regardless of whether the fight is standing up, or on the ground. It may not be the value play, but Rakhmonov by finish is the sensible pick.

Shavkat Rakhmonov's Professional MMA Record (as of 6.12.24) 18 Fights 18 Wins 0 Losses By Knockout 8 0 By Submission 10 0 By Decision 0 0

According to most bookmakers:

Shavkat Rakhmonov -190 odds to win (favorite)

Ian Garry +140 odds to win (underdog)

Best bet:

Rakhmonov to win by KO, TKO, DQ, or submission to win by KO/TKO/DQ -135

Ciryl Gane vs Alexander Volkov

Preview, odds, and best bets

Ciyrl Gane and Alexander Volkov have fought once before, with the Frenchman winning a narrow decision on the scorecards. Momentum and activity arguably favors Volkov, who has physical advantages he can utilize, particularly with his long jab, in a possible case of revenge, rather than repeat.

According to most bookmakers:

Ciryl Gane -125 odds to win (favorite)

Alexande Volkov -105 odds to win (underdog)

Best bet:

Volkov to win -105

Bryce Mitchell vs Kron Gracie

Preview, odds, and best bets

Kron Gracie has fought just once — a three-round decision loss to Charles Jourdain at UFC 288 in 2023 — in the last five years. And so appears to be an ideal foil for Bryce Mitchell to rebound against, after suffering a nasty, first-round knockout loss to Josh Emmett almost exactly one year ago.

According to most bookmakers:

Bryce Mitchell -265 odds to win (favorite)

Kron Gracie +190 odds to win (underdog)

Best bet:

Bryce Mitchell to win by decision -200

Nate Landwehr vs Choi Doo-ho

Preview, odds, and best bets

Of all the fights to open the pay-per-view portion of the card, this is the one that could deliver fireworks. Both guys like finishes, but expect Nate 'The Train' Landwehr to run through Choi Doo-ho's station.

According to most bookmakers:

Choi Doo-ho - odds to win (favorite)

Nate Landwehr +105 odds to win (underdog)

Best bet:

Landwehr to win by KO/TKO/DQ +300